In her recent article, Valerie Martinez (“Read final CHART report — it’s enlightening,” My View, Sept. 11) says the CHART report is enlightening; remember, the budget for CHART was approximately $265,000.
Of course, Martinez is the director of Artful Life, the project team that conducted the CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process and produced the final report. Is CHART enlightening? Perhaps, but upon analysis, it appears it illuminates just another city of Santa Fe failure.
CHART had a 1.6 percent response rate. I don’t know of a single professional project manager who would ever create a report based on less than a 75 percent to 85 percent response rate from the defined stakeholders. There is a vague statement about “diverse stakeholders” in the CHART report, but the first question should be to ask: Who are these “diverse stakeholders?”
With a low response rate, no real idea who the stakeholders are, and the fact that this project had no defined tangible goal (e.g. solving a specific systemic problem), this project was doomed before it started. As with virtually all the problems not being solved by the city of Santa Fe, a CHART root-cause failure analysis shows a nearly complete disregard of systematic methodologies.
Among the systemic issues existing in Santa Fe today: systematically helping the “unhoused” find a way off the streets; increasing the supply of affordable housing; decreasing the violent crime problem; decreasing the property crime problem; implementing solutions to city financial issues (reconciling cash, etc.); improving internet access for kids; pulling and removing weeds; filling potholes; and improving traffic issues.
It is clear the problems listed in the CHART report lacked detailed definitions. There were no requirements for solutions for any problem. There were no solution definitions for any of the problems. There was no infrastructure defined for solution implementation for any of the problems. There were no budget or financial details listed for any of the solutions to the problems.
There are those (probably including Martinez) who may say there is no way to implement a solutions-oriented approach to the cultural issues at play in Santa Fe. To that the obvious reply is: No kidding. People might say the goal of CHART was to provide communication about “cultural issues.” At the Fortune 100 company where I used to work designing real solutions, we called that “resolving to make resolutions.”
Honestly, can just talking really fix 400 years of history to which each side has their own unique and contradictory views? The better question, perhaps the optimal question is this: Could the $265,000 have been better used to fix systemic problems?
The cynical or sarcastic might appreciate that the city of Santa Fe believes that distracting opposing factions will decrease attention on the myriad real issues facing Santa Fe. Cultural issues are important to a city. However, in Santa Fe, there are life and death personal safety issues related to guns, violence and drugs occurring daily. We have financial problems at City Hall that have prevented audits from even being completed. People are being priced out of the housing market. Families face severe food insecurity.
Who would really prioritize problems related to “cultural issues” over the myriad very real and very tangible issues facing the residents of Santa Fe? Genuine issues were raised in the CHART report, but we all already know about the issues, don’t we? For $265,000, the residents of Santa Fe deserved solutions.
Lawrence Silva has invested a lifetime of analytical effort making huge corporations more profitable. He has seen the light and understands that optimizing the process of how working-class America thinks is the only way for needed changes to be implemented.