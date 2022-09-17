051922Plaza_LS_1.JPG

Matthew McClellan of Santa Fe busks on the Plaza in May in front of the box covering the remnants of the Soldier's Monument.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

In her recent article, Valerie Martinez (“Read final CHART report — it’s enlightening,” My View, Sept. 11) says the CHART report is enlightening; remember, the budget for CHART was approximately $265,000.

Of course, Martinez is the director of Artful Life, the project team that conducted the CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process and produced the final report. Is CHART enlightening? Perhaps, but upon analysis, it appears it illuminates just another city of Santa Fe failure.

CHART had a 1.6 percent response rate. I don’t know of a single professional project manager who would ever create a report based on less than a 75 percent to 85 percent response rate from the defined stakeholders. There is a vague statement about “diverse stakeholders” in the CHART report, but the first question should be to ask: Who are these “diverse stakeholders?”

Lawrence Silva has invested a lifetime of analytical effort making huge corporations more profitable. He has seen the light and understands that optimizing the process of how working-class America thinks is the only way for needed changes to be implemented.

Popular in the Community