As Santa Fe Public Schools prepares for a new year of innovative learning, the prospect of a new charter school — The Explore Academy-Santa Fe — looms that will bring a prototype to Santa Fe that duplicates programming already underway in the district.
By approving Explore Academy’s application, the New Mexico Public Education Commission might not meet the intention of the state’s Charter Schools Act for charters to offer different and innovative teaching methods and not be contrary to the best interests of the local community or school district.
Explore Academy would bring a standards-based learning to Santa Fe, even though SFPS is engaged in extensive innovative and transformational work to implement standards-based learning and grading districtwide.
The district’s efforts have garnered the attention of the White House and U.S. Department of Education, particularly in the use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars to effect change.
The district’s standards-based learning program goes much further than Explore Academy’s, coupling programming with efforts to meet students’ social-emotional needs, forge community partnerships for high-quality after-school programs and focus on student absenteeism and reengagement.
Our teachers are focused on knowing where a student is academically at any point in time and providing immediate feedback and remediation. Their ability to do this is furthered by Santa Fe voters’ substantial investment in technology.
Santa Fe Public Schools officials have other concerns regarding Explore Academy’s application.
It will not initially offer bilingual multicultural programs, despite its plan to draw students from Santa Fe’s midcity and south-side areas, which are ethnically diverse. The Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit challenged the state’s failure to sufficiently fund programs and services for low-income, Native American and English language learner students and students with disabilities. We cannot regress in this area. Should Explore Academy become a reality, it could draw away students who need these programs but will not get them, thus furthering inequities.
SFPS takes exception to the Explore Academy’s statement that its model allows teachers to teach authentically and creatively, which it says is often overlooked in traditional schools. Our teachers teach both authentically and creatively. In fact, in 2022, Tara Hughes, a pre-K inclusion teacher for 4-year-olds at Nye Early Childhood Center, was named the New Mexico Teacher of the Year due to her outstanding efforts to support and coach colleagues on positive behavior supports, evidence-based strategies and social-emotional curriculums. She is the first early childhood educator in New Mexico to achieve this honor.
The list goes on and on of SFPS teachers who strive every day to bring authenticity and creativity to their classrooms.
Further, the Explore Academy application states one of its three primary pathways for a school facility is through utilizing an existing school. Santa Fe Public Schools does not have an available facility to accommodate the school.
Finally, Santa Fe Public Schools takes issue with Explore Academy’s statement that “with schools becoming increasingly large, and with the increase of class-size, the inflexibility of a traditional educational model creates a disadvantage for students who are in need of more support and individualization in their learning.” Our schools are not, in fact, becoming increasingly large, nor are they inflexible.
Explore Academy’s application touts a class size of 15 to 1. SFPS has no stipulations regarding class size. Generally, district classes are no lower than 17 students, with classes like Algebra I maxing out at 22 students. Some classes serving special education students are intentionally small.
Make no mistake: The impact on SFPS over the next six years, as Explore Academy–Santa Fe completes its phase-in and reaches 1,200 students (talk about a large school), would be immense. District staffing, class sizes and programming will all be impacted at a time of a declining school-age population and competition from numerous charter and private schools, potentially affecting the quality and diversity of educational opportunities in the district.
A critical question for the Public Education Commission is whether charter schools are truly improving inequities or simply furthering them.
Instead of introducing a new charter school, it might be more beneficial to focus on collaboration and innovation within the existing schools in the community, both public and private. By working together, educators and administrators can share best practices, resources and ideas to improve programming and address the changing needs of students.
Hilario “Larry” Chavez is superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.