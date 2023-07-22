As Santa Fe Public Schools prepares for a new year of innovative learning, the prospect of a new charter school — The Explore Academy-Santa Fe — looms that will bring a prototype to Santa Fe that duplicates programming already underway in the district.

By approving Explore Academy’s application, the New Mexico Public Education Commission might not meet the intention of the state’s Charter Schools Act for charters to offer different and innovative teaching methods and not be contrary to the best interests of the local community or school district.

Explore Academy would bring a standards-based learning to Santa Fe, even though SFPS is engaged in extensive innovative and transformational work to implement standards-based learning and grading districtwide.

Hilario “Larry” Chavez is superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.

Recommended for you