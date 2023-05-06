Very real issues are involved in the city of Santa Fe annexing Area 1B in Santa Fe County, including the ability to provide required water, wastewater and road infrastructure to future developments.
I have lived in the Area 1B annexation area for 30 years and have been on the board of directors and the architectural control committee for the Cielo Lumbre subdivision a majority of that time. I am familiar with who, the city or county, is responsible for water, wastewater and road maintenance as well as land development and short-term rental permits.
The Santa Fe Extraterritorial Land Use Authority, Ordinance 2013-01, states that building and/or development permits within the presumptive city limits shall be obtained from the city. This has resulted in a form of taxation without representation since land development is governed by the city, yet Area 1B is represented by the county commissioners.
The Homewise statements that Area 1B remaining in the county is exclusionary, anti-affordable housing and incompatible with development of affordable housing are disingenuous. There is nothing that prevents affordable housing being developed by Homewise in accordance with the Santa Fe County Sustainable Land Development Code, the affordable housing section of the village of Agua Fría Community Plan and Santa Fe County’s Affordable Housing Ordinance.
The village of Agua Fría Community Plan will be required to be updated in accordance with Santa Fe County’s community planning process, the county’s Sustainable Growth Management Plan and the Sustainable Land Development Code. All residents as well as landowners of large parcels within the affected area are encouraged to participate in accordance with the plan amendments and community participation sections of the land code. Homewise and other large landowners are encouraged to commit to participating in the community plan process.
The real issue concerning land development in Area 1B is the lack of water, wastewater and road infrastructure. Zoning in Area 1B and the rest of the county has been based on water and wastewater availability. When the Cielo Lumbre subdivision was approved in 1989, residences were limited to one residence per 5, 2.5 or 1 acres depending on aquifer water availability and state septic system requirements. As a result, the various Area 1B subdivisions have been approved with varied lot sizes and with either individual or shared water wells and individual septic systems.
The Homewise property in Area 1B is landlocked with no water, wastewater (other than a sewer line along Coyote Ridge Road) utilities nearby and no public access. Water, wastewater and road infrastructure will have to be provided in accordance with either city or county land development codes and regulations.
Development costs to provide the necessary infrastructure — whether it’s the city, county or Homewise — appear to make it difficult to actually develop affordable housing. If Homewise is relying on the city for water, wastewater and road infrastructure and the city couldn’t complete the Area 1B annexation in 14 years, how long will it take to provide the required infrastructure?
There is currently no city land development plan for Area 1B. The city is in a yearslong project to rewrite the city land-use code into a “sustainable” one and is not expected to complete implementation of the plan until 2026. The county has a sustainable land development code that addresses affordable housing as well as water, wastewater and road infrastructure standards. It is unclear if Homewise has submitted a development plan to the city or county at this time, so how can the residents of Area 1B be against something that is nebulous?
David A. Carr, AIA, is an architect and native New Mexican who has lived in Santa Fe 58 of his almost 70 years of age.