Very real issues are involved in the city of Santa Fe annexing Area 1B in Santa Fe County, including the ability to provide required water, wastewater and road infrastructure to future developments.

I have lived in the Area 1B annexation area for 30 years and have been on the board of directors and the architectural control committee for the Cielo Lumbre subdivision a majority of that time. I am familiar with who, the city or county, is responsible for water, wastewater and road maintenance as well as land development and short-term rental permits.

The Santa Fe Extraterritorial Land Use Authority, Ordinance 2013-01, states that building and/or development permits within the presumptive city limits shall be obtained from the city. This has resulted in a form of taxation without representation since land development is governed by the city, yet Area 1B is represented by the county commissioners.

David A. Carr, AIA, is an architect and native New Mexican who has lived in Santa Fe 58 of his almost 70 years of age.

Recommended for you