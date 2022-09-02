The Western water crisis and the massive infrastructure and industrial needs of the country are again making headlines. The solution is a bill in Congress, House Resolution 3339, which would create a National Infrastructure Bank. Such a bank would invest $5 trillion into infrastructure projects and would require no new federal spending and no new federal taxes.
The National Infrastructure Bank would finance everything the Congress has not funded: all the roads and bridges, dams, levees, broadband everywhere, passenger rail, high speed rail, power transmission, seven million units of affordable housing and more. This bank would complement the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The new National Infrastructure Bank is modeled on four previous institutions which helped build our infrastructure in the past. The last one, under President Franklin Roosevelt, built most of the water projects in the West, ended the Great Depression and helped win World War II.
u The bank would address the Western drought. The bank would invest $400 billion to build new systems and bring water into the West. These could include: water redistribution, water pipelines, desalination, recycling, rainwater capture in local aquifers, irrigation and agricultural conservation, and tapping deep-seated water. This national drought relief plan could be configured to control, utilize and harness water in an ecologically sound way.
u A recent article in the California newspaper Desert Sun outlined a well-designed water pipeline from the Mississippi River to Lake Powell and Lake Mead. It has garnered a million views. The pipeline would pass near Albuquerque en route to the Colorado River. The National Infrastructure Bank could finance that project and more.
u The National Infrastructure Bank would create millions of new jobs, pay local prevailing wages under federal law and mandate Buy America inputs into the projects. Experts conclude the NIB would increase GDP 5 percent annually and productivity by 3.5 percent per annum.
Support is mushrooming. Twenty-four state legislatures have introduced or passed resolutions urging Congress to act on HR 3339. Many national organizations are on board, including the National Latino Farmers and Ranchers Trade Association, National Association of Counties, Council of State Governments Eastern Region, National Black Caucus of State Legislators, U.S. High Speed Rail Association and the American Sustainable Business Council.
Western state legislatures are joining the effort. Resolutions of support were introduced into both houses of the New Mexico Legislature and both houses of the Arizona Legislature. It passed both houses of the Nevada Legislature and recently passed the California Assembly, unanimously. Other organizations in New Mexico that have endorsed HR 3339 include The Central New Mexico Central Labor Council, LULAC New Mexico, AFLEP (New Mexico’s Public Banking organization), Indivisible Albuquerque and many more. Two New Mexico congresswomen, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, both Democrats, are cosponsors of HR 3339.
We stand ready to help. We can bring in all the water we need and build a 21st-century infrastructure platform that will again be the envy of the world.
Sen. Bill Tallman serves in the New Mexico Senate, representing District 18, while Rep. Joy Garratt is a member of the state House of Representatives, District 29. Both live in Bernalillo County. The co-authors are joined by more than 25 signatories — state senators, representatives, nonprofits and individuals — in supporting this initiative.