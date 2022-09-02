The Western water crisis and the massive infrastructure and industrial needs of the country are again making headlines. The solution is a bill in Congress, House Resolution 3339, which would create a National Infrastructure Bank. Such a bank would invest $5 trillion into infrastructure projects and would require no new federal spending and no new federal taxes.

The National Infrastructure Bank would finance everything the Congress has not funded: all the roads and bridges, dams, levees, broadband everywhere, passenger rail, high speed rail, power transmission, seven million units of affordable housing and more. This bank would complement the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The new National Infrastructure Bank is modeled on four previous institutions which helped build our infrastructure in the past. The last one, under President Franklin Roosevelt, built most of the water projects in the West, ended the Great Depression and helped win World War II.

Sen. Bill Tallman serves in the New Mexico Senate, representing District 18, while Rep. Joy Garratt is a member of the state House of Representatives, District 29. Both live in Bernalillo County. The co-authors are joined by more than 25 signatories — state senators, representatives, nonprofits and individuals — in supporting this initiative.

