There seems to be a lot of confusion about inflation these days. The cause is not the war or the supply chain problems. Inflation is government policy, and it has been for decades.
Prices of everything, including what workers get paid, go up over time because the supply of money keeps going up. Each year, the Federal Reserve creates more dollars. The overall supply of money has increased anywhere from 2 percent to 8 percent per year over the last several decades. The more dollars in circulation, the less each dollar is worth. This is basic supply and demand.
This is why if you look back over decades, the nominal price of everything is significantly more, and people’s pay is also nominally higher. The fact that bread cost .25 cents in 1970 and is $2.50 now is not because the demand for bread is 10 times higher now. It is because there are many more dollars, and each one buys less.
The stated policy goal of the Fed is for “inflation” to be 2 percent per year. Fed officials believe this is good for the economy and good policy.
However, over the last two years, the supply of money has increased more than 40 percent — from about $15 trillion to just under $22 trillion. (This is called the M2 Money supply.) The Fed created this money in part so the government could borrow it for COVID-19 stimulus programs. This money is now in the hands of businesses, the government, corporations, banks and everyday people. They are spending it, driving up prices. This is why the consumer price index is running around 8 percent per year right now.
However, the inflation people feel is much higher. The CPI obfuscates the actual inflation rate because it does not include things like the price of houses, which have gone up significantly more than the official CPI numbers.
This is not the result of “capitalism,” “greed” or “the free market.” Very much the opposite — this is the work of the Federal Reserve, doing what federal law directs it to do.
The experts are wrong. Inflation is not only bad policy; it is immoral and very destructive to society.
Here are some of the effects of inflation: the price of housing going up double-digit percent every year and becoming unaffordable; wealth accumulating at the top 1 percent while workers keep falling more and more behind; a national debt of over $242,000 per taxpayer; and working people having little to no savings.
The processes that cause these problems are too complex to explain in a brief article; readers interested should consult the many excellent books on the subject. But to highlight one example, low-wage workers cannot save for retirement. If you hold a dollar for 15 years, it loses 30 percent of its value at 2 percent annual inflation. Over 30 years, it would lose 60 percent of its value. If you want to actually save, your only option is to speculate in the stock market or in real estate. This is great for Wall Street. Inflation keeps the poor poor while transferring wealth to the very wealthy.
If inflating the currency is so bad, why do they keep doing it? Because increasing the money supply gives politicians a huge credit card to buy more and more public benefits without taxing the people to pay for it. However, the bill may be coming due soon. When it does, there will be some very dark economic times. Hold on to your hat.
George Gundrey is a local business owner. He was born and raised in Santa Fe.