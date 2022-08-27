There seems to be a lot of confusion about inflation these days. The cause is not the war or the supply chain problems. Inflation is government policy, and it has been for decades.

Prices of everything, including what workers get paid, go up over time because the supply of money keeps going up. Each year, the Federal Reserve creates more dollars. The overall supply of money has increased anywhere from 2 percent to 8 percent per year over the last several decades. The more dollars in circulation, the less each dollar is worth. This is basic supply and demand.

This is why if you look back over decades, the nominal price of everything is significantly more, and people’s pay is also nominally higher. The fact that bread cost .25 cents in 1970 and is $2.50 now is not because the demand for bread is 10 times higher now. It is because there are many more dollars, and each one buys less.

George Gundrey is a local business owner. He was born and raised in Santa Fe.

