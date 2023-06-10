In 1992 when Bill Clinton was running for president against the first President Bush, and the country was facing a recession, the slogan of the Clinton campaign, thanks to strategist James Carville, was “It’s the economy, stupid.”

But that missed the point then, and it still does. The point is the grotesque maldistribution of wealth in the United States. Adding to the unfairness is the fact that unlike every other advanced country in the world, we have no guaranteed medical care or child care. In our hyper-individualistic society, every tub is on its own bottom.

The gap between the rich and the poor narrowed from the mid-1930s until the late 1970s, but began to grow rapidly with the Regan administration. It’s now a chasm wider than at any time in our history. The middle class, once the strength of the country, is struggling to maintain itself in the precarious space between the rich and the poor. At first, the growing gap was masked as women entered the workforce in large numbers in the 1980s and added to family income. But that was a one-time fix.

Dr. Marcia Angell is a corresponding member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School and the former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine. She lives in Santa Fe.

