In 1992 when Bill Clinton was running for president against the first President Bush, and the country was facing a recession, the slogan of the Clinton campaign, thanks to strategist James Carville, was “It’s the economy, stupid.”
But that missed the point then, and it still does. The point is the grotesque maldistribution of wealth in the United States. Adding to the unfairness is the fact that unlike every other advanced country in the world, we have no guaranteed medical care or child care. In our hyper-individualistic society, every tub is on its own bottom.
The gap between the rich and the poor narrowed from the mid-1930s until the late 1970s, but began to grow rapidly with the Regan administration. It’s now a chasm wider than at any time in our history. The middle class, once the strength of the country, is struggling to maintain itself in the precarious space between the rich and the poor. At first, the growing gap was masked as women entered the workforce in large numbers in the 1980s and added to family income. But that was a one-time fix.
Now it’s hard to miss the fact that the nation’s total wealth is concentrating in the hands of the rich and, even more, the very rich. Think Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. The middle class, in the meantime, and the poor, as always, are struggling. Paychecks for them have been fairly static for decades, despite the slight bump after the pandemic, and a greater share of their income is going to essentials with rapidly increasing costs, such as housing, child care and health care.
The growing gap is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate policies that have benefitted the rich at the expense of everyone else. For starters, the income tax keeps getting less and less progressive. During the Eisenhower administration, the top marginal tax rate was 90%; it is now 37%. Second, although many Americans are too poor to have to pay income taxes, they are subject to payroll taxes, which are unfair because they apply only to the first $147,000 earned. Third, taxes on unearned income, such as dividends and stocks, are only about half as much as on income, which preferentially benefits the wealthy. There is no good reason to tax unearned income less than earned income, and plenty of reason to tax it more. Fourth, the size of Social Security checks rises with prior income, not need. Finally, inherited estates are tax-free up to a value of more than $12 million, an amount that keeps growing.
Policymakers, commentators and pundits say they would like to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor. But I’m skeptical, because it would be easy to do. Instead, it seems to me that because they have a stake in the status quo — be it money or position — they are less than serious about it, despite their hand-wringing. People tend to be pretty content with a status quo that has elevated them to the upper levels. So they either believe, or pretend to believe, that shrinking the gap would be difficult. It isn’t. Here’s how to do it.
Instead of taxing a percent of income, we should tax total wealth. There is no reason to tax work selectively, while not taxing possessions and unearned income. Estimating total wealth is not difficult. In fact, banks require it for obtaining a mortgage. Moreover, there are no complicated deductions, since any significant expenditures or income, no matter the source, would change total wealth.
If we continue to tax income instead of wealth, then it should be much more progressive, with a top rate of perhaps 70%. Payroll taxes should apply to all income. Unearned income should be taxed at double the rate of earned income.
Social Security checks should reflect need, not income.
Our profit-oriented health system should be converted to a single-payer system delivered by salaried physicians in nonprofit facilities, since most personal bankruptcies in this country stem from health care costs.
We should tax inherited estates valued at more than a million dollars, and tax them steeply. The United States presents itself as a meritocracy (“Work hard and play by the rules, and you can achieve the American dream.”). But that mantra is less and less true, and the American dream is becoming more a matter of winning the genetic lottery. We already have too many dynasties.
We need to replace Bill Clinton’s campaign slogan with a new one: “It’s the distribution, stupid.” Opponents will argue I’m advocating class warfare. But we’ve already had class warfare for more than four decades, and the rich are winning without a struggle. I believe it’s time for the rest of the country to fight back. Any one of the policies I advocate would make a difference, and all of them together would restore the middle class and greatly help the all-but-forgotten poor.
Dr. Marcia Angell is a corresponding member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School and the former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine. She lives in Santa Fe.