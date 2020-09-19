Your recent articles on our important Santa Fe Regional Airport are a sign that economic activity is beginning to return to some sense of normal, which is a positive sign for our local economy (“Santa Fe Airport adds more flights to Dallas, Denver,” Sept. 5; “Santa Fe airport is on the rise again,” Sept. 1).
As air traffic into and out of our airport increases, however, so does noise pollution in areas under flight path corridors. For those of us who live under the flight paths of the various airport runways, the increased air traffic, combined with heightened personal awareness as a result of being at home more of the time, suggests that a review and modification of the noise abatement procedures for both landing and departing flights is in order.
The city of Santa Fe has established noise abatement zones for primarily departing flights; the last update was made in 2009 (santafenm.gov/airport_noise_information_1 — see SAF Noise Abatement Map). I have not been able to locate a noise abatement policy for flights landing at the airport. Given the housing development that has occurred in the 87506 area of the county in the past 11 years, it is appropriate to consider revisiting those if they do exist or establishing new landing noise policies, if they do not.
My family and others who live under the flight path of runway 20 in Santa Fe County (ZIP code 87506), are negatively impacted primarily by landing noise, not so much takeoff noise. We live six to seven miles as the raven files from the airport but directly under the landing flightpath. The landing noise was not an issue when we purchased our home 15 years ago.
As the popularity of personal air travel has increased, jet planes, prop planes and especially helicopters add to the air traffic noise we experience on a daily basis. Some of this is due to the noisier engines of older aircraft, but a portion of it is due to landing aircraft perhaps not strictly adhering to the altitude restrictions of the landing corridor noted on Federal Aviation Administration maps for our airport, or possibly flying near the lower altitude limit rather than the upper altitude limit. Help from the tower in instructing landing aircraft to approach runway 20 at the higher altitude limit until aircraft are closer to the runway would be appreciated and is in order, I believe.
Realizing that the FAA specifies “safe” flight paths and approach altitudes for landing, safety remains a priority. However, modifying landing corridor regulations in coordination with the FAA in response to local needs is important to consider. The impact of current and future landing and takeoff corridor noise needs to be carefully considered, especially given the ongoing discussions regarding lengthening runways to allow larger jet aircraft to land at the airport.
