Santa Fe’s shortage of affordable housing is well documented, as are its social and economic consequences. Numerous studies find the workers so critical to the city’s economic vigor and quality of life, including teachers, firefighters, cooks, servers and government employees, simply can’t afford to live in the City Different. Santa Fe’s housing shortage threatens the community’s very fabric and future because it forces longtime residents, including many whose families have lived in Santa Fe for generations, to seek housing and raise their families in more affordable communities like Rio Rancho and Española.

The reason for the housing shortage is surprisingly simple: Homebuilding has not kept pace with population growth, and excess demand has driven prices to unaffordable heights. The obvious solution to an imbalance of supply and demand is also a simple one: Rebalance the scales by building more houses, particularly houses that working people can afford to live in.

Unfortunately, local land-use regulations, both in Santa Fe and throughout the U.S., make addressing the housing shortage anything but simple and far more difficult than it needs to be. Zoning, once intended to protect public health by separating incompatible land uses (e.g. housing and industry), today segregates races and classes and has become one of the most significant impediments to expanding the supply of affordable housing, both in Santa Fe and nationwide.

Kelly O’Donnell is chief research and policy officer for Homewise. She is an economist with over 25 years of experience in New Mexico public policy.

Popular in the Community