Santa Fe’s shortage of affordable housing is well documented, as are its social and economic consequences. Numerous studies find the workers so critical to the city’s economic vigor and quality of life, including teachers, firefighters, cooks, servers and government employees, simply can’t afford to live in the City Different. Santa Fe’s housing shortage threatens the community’s very fabric and future because it forces longtime residents, including many whose families have lived in Santa Fe for generations, to seek housing and raise their families in more affordable communities like Rio Rancho and Española.
The reason for the housing shortage is surprisingly simple: Homebuilding has not kept pace with population growth, and excess demand has driven prices to unaffordable heights. The obvious solution to an imbalance of supply and demand is also a simple one: Rebalance the scales by building more houses, particularly houses that working people can afford to live in.
Unfortunately, local land-use regulations, both in Santa Fe and throughout the U.S., make addressing the housing shortage anything but simple and far more difficult than it needs to be. Zoning, once intended to protect public health by separating incompatible land uses (e.g. housing and industry), today segregates races and classes and has become one of the most significant impediments to expanding the supply of affordable housing, both in Santa Fe and nationwide.
For decades, single-family residential zoning and restrictions like minimum lot sizes have fostered racial segregation by precluding higher-density, often more affordable housing from coexisting alongside single-family detached homes. Rezoning proposals that would increase housing density and/or site affordable housing are often met, both here and elsewhere, by vehement, organized opposition from advocates who regard exclusionary land-use rules as critical to preserving their quality of life.
Even in communities like Santa Fe, where the public recognizes the need for more affordable housing, small but vocal opposition groups frequently prevail in development disputes, even when the development in question is beneficial to the community at large.
Opponents of affordable housing have been able to weaponize local planning and zoning processes because, unlike the moderate-income working families most likely to benefit from affordable additions to the housing stock, the upper-income, often retired homeowners who oppose development have free time to attend and testify at planning commission meetings. This differential access to decision-makers, born of long-standing structural inequalities, makes it possible for the few to prevail against the many and for the interests of small groups of neighbors concerned about “property values” and parking to trump the needs of entire communities.
Despite their misuse, land-use restrictions and the processes for altering those restrictions are democratic tools that are intended to protect everyone, including vulnerable communities that are disproportionately burdened by industrial waste and other noxious land uses.
Zoning processes as currently administered in many jurisdictions, including Santa Fe, give disproportionate voice to relatively small groups of privileged activists at the expense of the larger community. One way to make local land-use processes more equitable and inclusive is to require racial equity assessments as part of the approval process for any major land-use change, as suggested by Columbia University’s Lance Freeman. These assessments examine a project’s benefits and costs through an equity lens — considering factors such as the races of the populations most likely to be displaced by a project as well as the characteristics of a project’s potential beneficiaries. Under such a paradigm, racial equity would become a factor, like water use and traffic, that local planning bodies are required to consider as part of the decision-making process.
A number of communities are already moving in this direction. New York City requires racial equity reports that address how a proposed project would further fair housing and promote equitable access to opportunity for some land-use applications. The city of Seattle’s 2035 Equity Analysis compared different growth trajectories on the basis of their potential to displace or affect access to opportunity for marginalized populations and considered strategies to lessen negative impacts and maximize opportunity in vulnerable communities.
Requiring racial equity analyses for major land-use decisions would not solve the problem of differential access to democratic processes, but it would amplify voices that local planning bodies need to hear: those of working families and the majority of residents who want affordable housing for themselves and their neighbors.
Kelly O’Donnell is chief research and policy officer for Homewise. She is an economist with over 25 years of experience in New Mexico public policy.