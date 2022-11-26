More than 600 mass shootings in each of the past three years. Not just “shootings” mind you — mass shootings.
How do we unravel this problem? To begin, we must identify the sources and there are many. Here are three obvious ones.
First: the gun industry itself. I can hear the moans now. So, let me say right off: I am a gun owner and have been all of my adult life. I was given my first rifle at age 6 and strictly taught about safety and responsibility. I’m also retired from a career in law enforcement so I’m not “afraid” of guns nor do I think they have no place in our society (the laughably anachronistic Second Amendment not withstanding). But we are all being held captive by a pack of craven politicians who care more about their donors than those they were elected to serve and, yes, protect.
Second: the entertainment industry. When children are raised surrounded by and inundated with gun violence from countless media sources how on Earth do we expect them not to grow up enamored of it or, at least, inured to it?
Third: the lack of civility in dealing with each other. Thanks in large part to the hate-mongering and lunatic conspiracies promoted by far-right media and their fringe element audiences it has become almost acceptable to act in a threatening, belligerent manner. Road rage?
And what must the world think of us? When foreign countries begin to issue travel safety advisories to their citizens planing to visit the U.S., when the airlines, hotels, restaurants and other venues lose substantial business, when the economy feels the pinch and there are massive layoffs in these fields, when the “captains” of all these industries start screaming at their elected representatives, then the gun-makers’ money will lose its luster.
As to the availability of guns: Federal law should outlaw private ownership of military-style weapons as it should regarding the insanity of “open carry.” And “silencers”? Seriously?
You want to carry a firearm? Fine. Get what should be mandatory training. Pass a practical exam at a firing range with a certified instructor. Go through a thorough background check. Endure a “waiting period” for any firearm. Meet a federal age requirement, so states like Texascan’t allow 18-year-olds to carry firearms.
There are many more aspects to this, of course. But these suggestions would be a place to start. Or do we think it’s just fine that our kids can’t go to school without fear of being slaughtered? Oh, right, armed teachers, ballistic backpacks and, of course in Texas, kids’ DNA on file in case their bodies can’t be identified. Yeah. Sounds mighty “American” to me.
MacKenzie Allen, a former sheriff’s deputy in California and Washington, now lives in Santa Fe.