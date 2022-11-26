More than 600 mass shootings in each of the past three years. Not just “shootings” mind you — mass shootings.

How do we unravel this problem? To begin, we must identify the sources and there are many. Here are three obvious ones.

First: the gun industry itself. I can hear the moans now. So, let me say right off: I am a gun owner and have been all of my adult life. I was given my first rifle at age 6 and strictly taught about safety and responsibility. I’m also retired from a career in law enforcement so I’m not “afraid” of guns nor do I think they have no place in our society (the laughably anachronistic Second Amendment not withstanding). But we are all being held captive by a pack of craven politicians who care more about their donors than those they were elected to serve and, yes, protect.

MacKenzie Allen, a former sheriff’s deputy in California and Washington, now lives in Santa Fe.

