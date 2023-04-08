I live in Ojo Sarco, a small community surrounded by National Forest since 1985. I am 73 years old. We are on the western-facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristos, on the opposite side of the mountains where more than 340,000 acres burned last spring in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire). The Forest Service recently completed an intense thinning project in the Carson National Forest a mile from my house that has left piles of slash on the ground, with the plan to burn them as soon as a “viable” window opens up. Unfortunately, there is no safe window anymore.
We have the same drought conditions here as found on the eastern slopes. Our trees are tinder-box dry, and the windy season is no longer confined to one to two months but rather is occurring throughout the spring and even into the summer/fall with greater intensity and frequency than ever before. These conditions, driven by climate change and by Forest Service policies to radically “manage” our forests, are unprecedented, and warrant, at best, a conservative precautionary approach to try and safeguard what resilience the forest has left.
An analysis of the deficits in the Forest Service plans to account for the unpredictability of the changing climate and to address the increased vulnerability of the forest is long overdue. Our lives also depend on the health of our forests, which in turn determine the quality of the air we breathe and the quantity of water we have to drink. The trees are also a carbon sink, necessary for averting climate catastrophe. Why is this not up for discussion?
The forest administration seems to have no incentive to really question its motives or its methods. It is still holding to the same direction and prescriptions that fueled the disasters of last spring. Forest managers don’t seem to want to consider the idea of chipping the piles of slash and scattering the detritus on the forest floor.
At least that could be done to return some of the nutrients to the soil rather than leaving the ground bare and even hydrophobic after the ravages of burning. It would also offer some habitat protection to less visible residents of the soil and brush. Rain also would be able to penetrate more deeply and stay longer. The cost of not stopping the Forest Service from proceeding with its prescribed burns (no matter how small) is incalculable, and it should include all the costs of future problems incurred by having a sick forest.
I am proposing that there be a moratorium placed on all burns. And, in the interest of restoring the forest, we must chip all slash piles rather than burn them. This would also restore some of the (lost) trust in the Forest Service. (On a personal note, my husband has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is especially vulnerable to the smoke from burns). If the cost of chippers seem prohibitive, consider that the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire cost billions of dollars (and we’re still counting). Companies have been hired to chip the detritus left on the other side, and — rumor has it — they are working fast and well. This is not impossible to attain. If nothing else, let people gather wood from the piles that they can use to heat their homes.
The residents near the Santa Fe National Forest have the same issues as we do with the Carson National Forest. Forest Service employees are very good at “drowning the fish” in bureaucratic meetings and computer models, but they do not listen to a word. They do not have public consensus on their policies, as many of my neighbors will confirm. There is only a mutual distrust, which makes for very bad communication. We have our voices and our vote, and our desperation.
Ann Hendrie lives in Ojo Sarco and doesn’t want to see the forests burn.