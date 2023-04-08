20230223 burn pile photos 003.JPG

Piles of slash in the Carson National Forest near Ojo Sarco await burning.

 Courtesy photo by Joshua Trujillo

I live in Ojo Sarco, a small community surrounded by National Forest since 1985. I am 73 years old. We are on the western-facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristos, on the opposite side of the mountains where more than 340,000 acres burned last spring in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire). The Forest Service recently completed an intense thinning project in the Carson National Forest a mile from my house that has left piles of slash on the ground, with the plan to burn them as soon as a “viable” window opens up. Unfortunately, there is no safe window anymore.

We have the same drought conditions here as found on the eastern slopes. Our trees are tinder-box dry, and the windy season is no longer confined to one to two months but rather is occurring throughout the spring and even into the summer/fall with greater intensity and frequency than ever before. These conditions, driven by climate change and by Forest Service policies to radically “manage” our forests, are unprecedented, and warrant, at best, a conservative precautionary approach to try and safeguard what resilience the forest has left.

An analysis of the deficits in the Forest Service plans to account for the unpredictability of the changing climate and to address the increased vulnerability of the forest is long overdue. Our lives also depend on the health of our forests, which in turn determine the quality of the air we breathe and the quantity of water we have to drink. The trees are also a carbon sink, necessary for averting climate catastrophe. Why is this not up for discussion?

