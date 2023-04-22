On a lovely, clear midmorning two months ago, my car was hit perpendicularly (or to use carnivorous language: T-boned) at an important intersection in Santa Fe by an ugly and obscenely large vehicle driven by a man who must have taken it into his head that stop lights are merely suggestive, and subject to his selfish and thoughtless discretion — even when bright-red already for several seconds.
My car was brutally damaged and not repairable (“totaled” in facile terminology) because of the large kinetic energy this driver forced his automobile monstrosity to achieve.
After the collision, I was able to exit my car, and I approached the criminal driver. I said to him: “You went through a red light while speeding. You destroyed my car. You could have destroyed my life.” I was barely finished articulating the last word when he uttered in a dismissive loud voice: “Everybody goes through red lights! I have insurance. They’ll pay for it.”
He did not say anything else to me. His first outburst could well be almost true in Santa Fe; it certainly was an ad populum fallacy — if not plain sophistry — if attempting to defend his actions. His second eructation was nothing short of arrogant and nihilistic. I returned to my car (what remained of it) displaced about 10 meters from the collision site, in dejection, despair and a good deal of physical pain besides. The ambulance arrived shortly thereafter.
I was sent to hospital. The severe pain and emotional distress caused by my injuries did not allow me to enjoy or appreciate the competent and caring ministrations of the emergency room physician and staff.
Something can and must be done about idiot drivers (I use the adjective advisedly — for the ancient Greeks, an idiotes was a selfish, unsocialized person). We now have in Santa Fe an epidemic of anti-social behaviors while driving — often with disfiguring, maiming or fatal results.
In nature there are no punishments, only consequences. Either or both should be implemented, and soon, by the police and legal system to save lives. Perhaps police officers could help by diligently watching main intersections; I suggest: Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive; St. Michael’s and Cerrillos; Old Pecos Trail and Armenta-Cordova Road; Siler Road and Cerrillos; St. Francis and Siler; Zia Road and St. Francs; Cordova and St. Francis. These are some possibilities that come to mind.
Our public servants could also enforce the law against driving while talking and texting on cellphones. They could test all drivers involved in accidents for alcohol and marijuana. This would be useful and ultimately preventive. Insurance companies could become even more draconian in their rate increases for irresponsible, aggressive drivers. Judges and attorneys ought be supremely guarded when deciding to plea-bargain or dismiss cases.
We citizens could learn to wait and to become patient by practicing this almost-vanquished virtue, behind the driving wheel, and might also try some discipline in planning and allotting time so as not to be late — and hence — think we have to speed. Aristotle was most likely correct: We are what we have become, and we become through habitual actions. Many people’s manner of driving is symptomatic (and pathognomonic) of their mode of being: aggressive, impatient, obstinate, mindless.
I do not blame the gods for inflicting on me the most unpleasant visitation above described. I thank them for their mercy — dispensed perhaps to allow me to do a few more needed things, such as writing this epistle.
I hope and wait (espero y espero) until something is done.
Jorge H. Aigla is an M.D. and eighth-degree black belt who taught in both the undergraduate and graduate programs at St. John’s College for 34 years, where he also was head karate-do instructor. He also is a poet and author of several collections of bilingual poetry.