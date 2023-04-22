On a lovely, clear midmorning two months ago, my car was hit perpendicularly (or to use carnivorous language: T-boned) at an important intersection in Santa Fe by an ugly and obscenely large vehicle driven by a man who must have taken it into his head that stop lights are merely suggestive, and subject to his selfish and thoughtless discretion — even when bright-red already for several seconds.

My car was brutally damaged and not repairable (“totaled” in facile terminology) because of the large kinetic energy this driver forced his automobile monstrosity to achieve.

After the collision, I was able to exit my car, and I approached the criminal driver. I said to him: “You went through a red light while speeding. You destroyed my car. You could have destroyed my life.” I was barely finished articulating the last word when he uttered in a dismissive loud voice: “Everybody goes through red lights! I have insurance. They’ll pay for it.”

Jorge H. Aigla is an M.D. and eighth-degree black belt who taught in both the undergraduate and graduate programs at St. John’s College for 34 years, where he also was head karate-do instructor. He also is a poet and author of several collections of bilingual poetry.

