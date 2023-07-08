When we conserve land and invest in natural resource management, miracles happen. They are happening in the rich green meadows and wetlands across the river from El Santuario, nestled against the rosy brown malpais hills that embrace the village of Chimayó.

Forty acres of that Eden are Los Potreros Open Space, owned and managed by Santa Fe County. On a recent visit by county open space staff and the county’s Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee members, the place was verdant and diverse. Beaver dams had caused the Rio Quemado, tributary to the Santa Cruz, to jump its banks and create a shining wetland. A kingfisher rattled. A 4-foot red racer coiled and rearranged its sinuous length.

The county acquired Los Potreros early this century to preserve the viewshed of El Santuario and encourage traditional agriculture in Chimayó. The community supported the project and the county supported the community, securing access for landowners to continue to irrigate their pastures and graze their cattle while the county managed its acreage to restore the original wetlands. When beavers found their way upstream to Los Potreros in 2018, the county installed structures to split stream flow between beavers and acequias. During the drought when irrigation systems all over Northern New Mexico dried up, those below Los Potreros continued to flow thanks to the beaver ponds.

Paige Grant represents District 4 on Santa Fe County’s Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee.

