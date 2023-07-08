When we conserve land and invest in natural resource management, miracles happen. They are happening in the rich green meadows and wetlands across the river from El Santuario, nestled against the rosy brown malpais hills that embrace the village of Chimayó.
Forty acres of that Eden are Los Potreros Open Space, owned and managed by Santa Fe County. On a recent visit by county open space staff and the county’s Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee members, the place was verdant and diverse. Beaver dams had caused the Rio Quemado, tributary to the Santa Cruz, to jump its banks and create a shining wetland. A kingfisher rattled. A 4-foot red racer coiled and rearranged its sinuous length.
The county acquired Los Potreros early this century to preserve the viewshed of El Santuario and encourage traditional agriculture in Chimayó. The community supported the project and the county supported the community, securing access for landowners to continue to irrigate their pastures and graze their cattle while the county managed its acreage to restore the original wetlands. When beavers found their way upstream to Los Potreros in 2018, the county installed structures to split stream flow between beavers and acequias. During the drought when irrigation systems all over Northern New Mexico dried up, those below Los Potreros continued to flow thanks to the beaver ponds.
Volunteers in the county’s Master Naturalist Program have worked to remove invasive vegetation to favor natives, increase plants attractive to pollinators and mulch bare ground with blue grama hay. Twelve bat species have been identified, thanks to the grand old trees that provide roosting sites and the beaver ponds the bats can skim for a drink.
Then one evening, open space staffer Adeline Murthy and Defenders of Wildlife volunteer Peggy Darr were out catching bullfrogs — bad news in a Southwestern wetland. Their native habitat is in the Southeast, where the population is kept in check by large water snakes, alligators, snapping turtles and other predators. They were imported to California in 1898 to satisfy an insatiable appetite for frog legs. A female can lay 20,000 eggs at a time, and even though adults eat their own eggs and young — as well as rats, snakes, lizards, turtles, fish, other frogs and ground-nesting baby birds — many survive and reproduce, rapidly dominating any wetland. So Darr and Murthy were netting bullfrogs by flashlight when they suddenly saw — fireflies.
The glimmering displays of fireflies are increasingly rare as wetlands are drained for development and the night is drowned in glare. An article in the June issue of Smithsonian cites the existence of about 2,200 firefly species around the world, all of which glow in the larval form, but only 60% to 75% of the adults sing their “love songs in light.” Of those, most are found in Asia or in North America east of the Rockies. “Fireflies thrive where the air and ground are moist,” the article states. “And the American West is too dry for their taste.” Which makes the recovering wetland in Chimayó not just a local but a global treasure.
Open space staff are working on transferring development rights away from county open space properties to ensure they will remain natural. Those rights are held in a “bank,” available to allow increased density where county planning favors development, where infrastructure and services are concentrated to support it. Absent the transfer of development rights, the zoning at Los Potreros could have allowed construction of 47 homes. That likely would have spelled the end of the fireflies.
Santa Fe County residents can take pride in having helped to purchase and restore over 6,600 acres of county open space, including Los Potreros. For the time being, to protect the fragile wetlands and its residents, the public is invited to enjoy the view of that sweet green place from the Santuario side of the Santa Cruz. Eventually, open space staff plan to offer small guided tours and utilize the lower portion of Los Potreros as an outdoor classroom, so long as those activities can be designed and implemented in a low-impact way.
Meanwhile, if you walk down the hill behind El Santuario at dusk and look across the river, you might see fireflies.
Paige Grant represents District 4 on Santa Fe County’s Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee.