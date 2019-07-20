In Kurdistan, Iran, looking at the moon

My fiancée, Meredith Sayles, joined the Iran Peace Corps a year after me. We planned to get married in Tehran and then I would extend a year so that she would serve her full two years.
As she was traveling from a training mission, communication was difficult. I couldn’t be sure she got my telegraphed messages that I would meet her in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah. When she didn’t arrive, the bus driver reported that an American women had indeed been on the bus, but had gotten off in Sanandaj.
It was dusk when my taxi pulled into the outskirts of Sanandaj, the dusty cultural hub of Iranian Kurds. As we approached the center of the city, we came upon a small crowd following two foreign (unveiled) women as they participated in the evening stroll known as “gardesh.” Quickly realizing it was Meredith. I leapt from the car shouting and we embraced right there, something never done in public in Iran. I’m sure this was talked about for a long time by the considerably larger crowd, once the nature of our reunion was explained.
Arriving back in Kermanshah, well after dark, the hotel manager insisted on providing us dinner in the garden, saying he was honored to serve Americans on this night of all nights. We asked him what he meant. He pointed to the moon and said, “You Americans are walking up there.” He was right. It was July 21, 1969. The Eagle had landed.
Tom Hughes is a retired elementary school teacher who has taught on three continents. He lives in Albuquerque.