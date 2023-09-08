I grew up in New Mexico, but not Santa Fe, and returned to the state two years ago. Lately, I’ve been reading about the controversy of to have or not have Fiesta Court in the schools. I went to schools in Albuquerque and Gallup. We never had a Fiesta Court. Is this exclusively a Santa Fe thing? Who thought it up and why? What do they do?
My first question: What do they teach or do during these sessions in school?
If they teach the true history of this area, then they will not glorify the conquest of the area by the invasion of the Spanish or the reconquest in 1692. They will teach that the Spanish conquistadores forced their religion on the Indigenous people of the Rio Grande Valley, took their lands and treated the Indigenous Pueblo people cruelly. Punishments were harsh for those refusing. In Acoma, the Spaniards cut the feet off of the rebels. They stole Navajo children and enslaved them as servants in their homes. The people had to convert to Catholicism.
These Spaniards were called conquistadors for a reason. They conquered these people. Not once, but twice, and all in the name of the foreign king of Spain. Maybe de Vargas tried to be "kind" but he maintained severe control. It wasn’t their land to take, and they disrupted the culture that had existed here for millennia.
I was recently at one of the senior centers and when we discussed the destruction of the Kit Carson monument, I mentioned that we should erect a monument to Popé for his bravery in organizing the Pueblo Revolt and for his vision of saving the Pueblo culture. Everyone asked, “Who was Popé’?
I’m reading a book, Horizon, by Barry Lopez, and having a Hispanic heritage, he wrote on page 43: "The loss of cultures and the consequence of colonial genocide and exploitation into areas with a sense of divine right as they redesign societies, burned out spiritual practices, and restructured economies to serve their own ends." He applied this to the conquistadores of the Southwest U.S., and other places in the world.
So, if the Fiesta Court tells the brutal truth about the settling of the Santa Fe area, then I can’t complain. Otherwise, otherwise. After school seems to be the most logical place for this activity, if necessary at all. Teach the kids proper history, and there is no need for Fiesta Court visits.
I love New Mexico for its diverse culture, and I would hate to see one culture dominate another.
Pat Ford is a Santa Fe resident in favor or harmony and fairness among all cultures.