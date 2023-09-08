I grew up in New Mexico, but not Santa Fe, and returned to the state two years ago. Lately, I’ve been reading about the controversy of to have or not have Fiesta Court in the schools. I went to schools in Albuquerque and Gallup. We never had a Fiesta Court. Is this exclusively a Santa Fe thing? Who thought it up and why? What do they do?

My first question: What do they teach or do during these sessions in school?

If they teach the true history of this area, then they will not glorify the conquest of the area by the invasion of the Spanish or the reconquest in 1692. They will teach that the Spanish conquistadores forced their religion on the Indigenous people of the Rio Grande Valley, took their lands and treated the Indigenous Pueblo people cruelly. Punishments were harsh for those refusing. In Acoma, the Spaniards cut the feet off of the rebels. They stole Navajo children and enslaved them as servants in their homes. The people had to convert to Catholicism.

Pat Ford is a Santa Fe resident in favor or harmony and fairness among all cultures.

