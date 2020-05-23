This has been a very difficult time for all people all across New Mexico. Living in quarantined times makes us so much more grateful for many things that we have taken for granted in our day-to-day life, including toilet paper. But this is not going to be about toilet paper.
This is about the tradition of growing your own food, a tradition that has been slowly leaving our rural New Mexico communities, at a similar pace that our young adults are leaving our communities for the metro areas.
During this pandemic, we are seeing the importance of finding ways to be more self-reliant, and there is nothing more self-reliant than being able to grow your own food. Our traditions and acequias help provide those opportunities in rural areas. But many of us have left our farms and ranches and flocked to the cities. I know this as well as anyone. I grew up in Belen and on my family’s fifth-generation ranch in Socorro County. Now, in my late 20s, I am separated from the land and residing in Albuquerque, where I live on a quarter-acre lot.
Many of us living in the city have similar stories and backgrounds and always have that itch to return to our roots, to keep our family traditions alive. Working for the New Mexico Acequia Commission, I am constantly reminded of the hard work and hard times that our farmers and ranchers are going through. It reminds me of the hard work of cleaning ditches and hauling hay with my uncles, my cousins and my late tata (grandfather). The generation that is carrying on the traditions of their ancestors is getting tired and is looking for relief from our generation.
For many of us, our professional life doesn’t allow us to be as involved in the family farms and ranches as we want to be. But this pandemic gives us an opportunity to find ways to be self-reliant and tie us back to who we are as New Mexicans — New Mexicans who have lived on this land and cultivated farms and ranches for generations.
So, even if you live in the city and haven’t gardened for a while — plant a garden, grow some food, and see if it brings back a sense of oneness with the land that your ancestors had. See if it makes you start thinking about going back home to your rural New Mexico community to help your parents, grandparents and community to cultivate the land.
Maybe something as simple as planting a seed will tie you back to your ancestors that worked their farms and ranches for hundreds of years, who were depending on the acequias branching off our rivers, the lifeblood coursing through the veins of the state of New Mexico. Just maybe it will bring you back to a memory of working the land with a loved one who is no longer around, that you miss dearly.
Worst-case scenario, you will become more self-reliant, and during the next unforeseen crisis, you will be able to go to your backyard, get food from your garden, and find a connection with our land and water as our ancestors would want it to be. You’ll be able to wake up in the morning with the feeling of knowing you are more self-sufficient and self-reliant in a way that brings you closer to our traditions, our ancestors, our land and our community.
Will we heed the call from our ancestors to keep our traditions and their memories alive? That is the question I pose to my friends and colleagues. It is our time to become more in tune with our land and our ancestors.
