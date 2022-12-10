The reason first impressions are so important is that those first impression last well beyond that moment. It’s referred to as the “primary response.” If there are layers of memories, we remember the first one the most.
I mention this because as a town that relies heavily on tourism, what are visitors’ first impression of Santa Fe? Endless box stores and businesses as we have on Cerrillos Road, or a three-lane highway such as St. Francis Drive? If visitors take our scenic corridor, Old Pecos Trail, they see an appealing entrance, with inconspicuous homes buffered by established, mature trees. It’s inviting, welcoming, and that’s important for tourism and our economy.
This town values trees. City of Santa Fe councilors presented the 2021-18 resolution, which was issued by Mayor Alan Webber in April 2021. This resolution speaks to the importance of trees, stating that trees provide significant benefits to the city, including moderating the local climate, improving air quality, conserving water, harboring wildlife and beautifying the community. The resolution speaks of the value in maintaining older trees and that trees provide environmental benefits for past and future generations. Protecting tree canopy appears to be the main thrust of this resolution.
I bring your attention to this resolution because the developer of 2200 Old Pecos Trail will destroy 116 healthy, mature trees in order to accommodate his plan of squeezing in 25 18-foot high homes. The trees on this property provide habitat for numerous wildlife, and it’s not uncommon to see coyote, deer, roadrunners and bobcats moving through this property. They also shelter many species of birds.
In exchange for removing these established trees, the developer is required to plant 46 new trees as required per the city code, as if this solution would rectify the loss of a beautiful grove of trees. The 46 new trees will be scattered about the property, destroying wildlife habitat and the visual softness that is our Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor.
This land could be creatively developed at its current R-1 zoning, while saving habitat and trees. I ask the mayor and councilors to remember their “resolution” and protect the trees and the scenic corridor for generations to come.