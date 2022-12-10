The reason first impressions are so important is that those first impression last well beyond that moment. It’s referred to as the “primary response.” If there are layers of memories, we remember the first one the most.

I mention this because as a town that relies heavily on tourism, what are visitors’ first impression of Santa Fe? Endless box stores and businesses as we have on Cerrillos Road, or a three-lane highway such as St. Francis Drive? If visitors take our scenic corridor, Old Pecos Trail, they see an appealing entrance, with inconspicuous homes buffered by established, mature trees. It’s inviting, welcoming, and that’s important for tourism and our economy.

This town values trees. City of Santa Fe councilors presented the 2021-18 resolution, which was issued by Mayor Alan Webber in April 2021. This resolution speaks to the importance of trees, stating that trees provide significant benefits to the city, including moderating the local climate, improving air quality, conserving water, harboring wildlife and beautifying the community. The resolution speaks of the value in maintaining older trees and that trees provide environmental benefits for past and future generations. Protecting tree canopy appears to be the main thrust of this resolution.

Annie Campbell lives in Santa Fe.

