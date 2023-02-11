In the early 1960s, my older brother and I jumped into his rickety Chevy and left our New England hometown for a car/camping trip through eastern Canada. We followed the coastline up through the Maritime Provinces, then drove along the St. Lawrence River through Quebec City to Montreal. From there, we cut across New York state back to Massachusetts.
Outside of Quebec City, we visited the Plains of Abraham.
The Plains of Abraham was the site of a decisive battle in 1759 between the British and the French. It was a colonial offshoot of the Seven Years’ War then going on in Europe. The British victory there determined that all of Canada, including French-speaking Quebec, would be part of the British Empire.
Both the British and French commanders died from wounds received that day. There are monuments to both of them on the field of battle.
The monument to the British general, James Wolfe, is an obelisk very similar to the one on our Plaza — a rectangular base with the obelisk itself rising from the top of the base. (Do not be thinking Washington Monument here.) It is a modest structure with no text — just the name WOLFE on the base (easily read from a distance).
The monument to the French leader, the Marquis de Montcalm, is a polished slab of stone standing 3 or 4 feet high (as I recall). The name, MONTCALM, is also easily read from afar. But there are also a few lines in smaller text chiseled into the stone under his name, text describing all the fine qualities of the Marquis.
Beside the obelisk there was a free-standing plaque. In the two centuries (at that time) since the battle, the Wolfe monument had been vandalized or toppled five or six times. The plaque simply listed, without drama or outrage, the date of each attack on the monument and the date of its repair; and it noted each time it was damaged, that the repaired version of the obelisk was 1 foot or 2 feet taller than before.
This report describes things as they were 60 years ago. I have no idea if the Quebec separatists “learned their lesson” or have continued their sporadic attacks on the obelisk; and, if they have, whether the government has given up repairing it (perhaps, just enclosing it in a plywood box). Or, perhaps, the obelisk is now 4 or 6 feet taller then when I saw it.
Could the Canadian model work here? Imagine a modest but tastefully done monument acknowledging and honoring the heroism of the Pueblo people who were defending their land and their way of life near a restored obelisk just a foot or so taller than before.