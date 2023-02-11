In the early 1960s, my older brother and I jumped into his rickety Chevy and left our New England hometown for a car/camping trip through eastern Canada. We followed the coastline up through the Maritime Provinces, then drove along the St. Lawrence River through Quebec City to Montreal. From there, we cut across New York state back to Massachusetts.

Outside of Quebec City, we visited the Plains of Abraham.

The Plains of Abraham was the site of a decisive battle in 1759 between the British and the French. It was a colonial offshoot of the Seven Years’ War then going on in Europe. The British victory there determined that all of Canada, including French-speaking Quebec, would be part of the British Empire.

James K. Gavin lives in Santa Fe.

