We write as lifelong residents of Area 1B, the zone between N.M. 599 and the traditional village of Agua Fría now caught in a heated annexation battle between the city and the county. It is also the site of what the affordable housing nonprofit Homewise hopes will be a future development. Both issues have become closely entangled.
We grew up walking and playing in the open field by Arroyo las Trampas that is at the heart of the current conflict. Despite living on opposite sides, our families have always been able to meet on foot across this open space. Our love for this piece of land is intimate, and we know we share it with other residents who use the land for horseback riding and walking. It goes back to the time before N.M. 599 ripped through our community, when this place was a wild wonderland for happily unsupervised kids.
The area is also home to migratory birds, lizards and snakes, rabbits and coyotes. We have watched climate change put pressure on this area’s delicate high-desert ecosystem, and we feel a strong urge to protect the ecological integrity of this place.
At the same time, we both returned recently to Santa Fe to be with family and make lives in our hometown. It has been discouraging — heartbreaking in fact — to see how little affordable housing there is, in particular for people who are from here, have family here and/or have family history here going back generations. We have both struggled to afford returning home due to high rent and stagnant wages in Santa Fe.
While our feelings are complicated, we recognize the urgent need for affordable housing in the broader Santa Fe community. We are also aware that blanket rejection of development by neighborhoods is one of the key reasons for the current housing crisis — and a major driver of environmentally harmful sprawl further away from major transportation and business hubs. We also cannot accept the idea that the environmental and human needs of our community must be pitted against those fighting for the basic human right to housing.
We have another solution: What if this neighborhood came to the table alongside affordable housing groups to imagine how a new development might preserve and celebrate our diverse and deeply rooted community? What if we saw this moment as an opportunity to improve life for the whole community — by building bike trails down to the river, increasing public transportation to the area, preserving the walking trail so many of us use, protecting wildlife and pushing for more sound mitigation measures on N.M. 599 as the area grows?
We believe that such hard — but exciting — conversations will become increasingly urgent in the coming years, and that coalition-building around a shared vision of the future is the only way out of the current impasse. We also believe our highly diverse, mixed-income neighborhood should have a voice in resolving crises that affect many of our residents intimately.
To this end, we are organizing a series of informal conversations with Homewise and with other Area 1B residents interested in exploring the issues and reimagining housing and land use in our neighborhood. We ask our neighbors to participate in this open-ended, facts-based conversation about the future. Please contact Teresa (teresahomansdavis@gmail.com) if you are interested in participating.
Chloe Brennan, a printmaker, and Teresa Davis, a writer and historian, are lifelong residents of Area 1B.