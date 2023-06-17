We write as lifelong residents of Area 1B, the zone between N.M. 599 and the traditional village of Agua Fría now caught in a heated annexation battle between the city and the county. It is also the site of what the affordable housing nonprofit Homewise hopes will be a future development. Both issues have become closely entangled.

We grew up walking and playing in the open field by Arroyo las Trampas that is at the heart of the current conflict. Despite living on opposite sides, our families have always been able to meet on foot across this open space. Our love for this piece of land is intimate, and we know we share it with other residents who use the land for horseback riding and walking. It goes back to the time before N.M. 599 ripped through our community, when this place was a wild wonderland for happily unsupervised kids.

The area is also home to migratory birds, lizards and snakes, rabbits and coyotes. We have watched climate change put pressure on this area’s delicate high-desert ecosystem, and we feel a strong urge to protect the ecological integrity of this place.

Chloe Brennan, a printmaker, and Teresa Davis, a writer and historian, are lifelong residents of Area 1B.