German sociologist Hartmut Rosa in his book, The Uncontrollability of the World, argues that one of the main characteristics of modernity is the desire to control, manipulate and possess things, places, people and experiences. This way of being in the world affects not only past and present geopolitical movements, but how we view relationships, politics, education, society, health, our sense of self and the very problems (and their solutions) we face in society.
One of the basic problems with this modern sensibility, according to Rosa, is that the world and life experiences are, to a great extent, uncontrollable. As a consequence of this fact, he sees that part of the anxiety we all feel in society today is precisely related to this desire to control an uncontrollable world. I bring this up for a simple reason. As we consider the challenge of homelessness in our city, public leaders and citizens must reject the temptation of trying to “control” or “resolve” the situation by means of methods that promise a final solution to the problem.
As Marisol Atkins correctly expressed in the City Council meeting regarding safe outdoor spaces on April 26, the issue of homelessness is not resolved or fixed by a single method. It requires several methods, responses but more important, public solidarity. This is so because we are dealing with real people, with real stories and real problems that are beyond methodological control. What we must come to terms with as a society is that, because we live in an uncontrollable world, these responses do not guarantee or promise a final solution to the problems that worry us.
The people out in the streets are sons, daughters, fathers, mothers and friends; they are you and me. Using Rosa’s terminology, any solution to the issue of homelessness cannot be aimed toward “control” or merely “solving” problems. The solution is not an outcome but a motivation.
The solution is our willingness to respond. And to respond to the issue of homelessness in our city in a human and realistic way requires actively listening to people, stories, and experiences. As we listen, we will inevitably move away from spaces, expectations, and desires for a safety that is under “our control” into the places where we will be introduced to different experiences that reveal how uncontrollable life is.
If we embrace the fact that the world and life are uncontrollable, we will move toward the issues we face by means of response. The world calls to us, ours is the responsibility to respond. In response resides our responsibility.
No matter how well we do our job in the city of Santa Fe in the context of homelessness, we will always have need. The ongoing issue of homelessness is a great opportunity for all of us to learn how to understand the idea of solution in relation to our responsibility, and not in data or the number of people living in the streets.
If we learn to respond to need, maybe the solutions we all seek will happen organically in the unfolding of time. To respond is the true solution. The world calls to us; may we listen to the call and embrace the responsibility of response.
Tiago Arrais is a native of São Paulo, Brazil, and has lived and worked in Santa Fe as an activist, musician and clergy (Advent Life Church and Interfaith Leadership Alliance).