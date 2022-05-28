A walk in the woods sharpens one’s thoughts. And so it was on a recent hike in the Gila Wilderness. Surrounded not by the constant bombast of politicians or self-serving pundits, but by the wonders of Mother Nature, two thoughts came into clear relief.
The first relates to an insight offered decades ago by the conservationist Aldo Leopold — after whom Congress in 1980 named some 202,000 acres of wilderness adjoining the Gila’s Black Range.
To paraphrase words he once penned advocating for the significance of preserving lands in their natural state, Leopold maintained that wilderness severely punishes bad decisions and lapses of judgment. Civilization, by contrast, he argued, erects a thousand buffers to insulate us from the consequences of such false steps.
We need not trade civilization for some Hobbesian state of nature where life is mean, short, brutish and nasty. And society has an obligation to rectify its many inequities. But nonetheless, when our laws and legal system come up short in securing the public from repeat criminal conduct, armed juveniles of neglectful parents roam the streets and schoolyards, and family members of offenders and defense attorneys insist we should see all these as misguided souls posing no risk to public safety absent earlier criminal conviction, it’s easy to imagine how far some conceptions of civilization can take us, as Leopold observed, from the punishments that would be meted out by wilderness for institutional failings and individual delinquency.
Has the combination of our faith in the family unit, the Second Amendment, personal freedom and certain legal presumptions become so sacrosanct that in our current vision of civilization, we have lost our way? Or are we simply being repaid for a vision we stubbornly insist is ideal?
The second thought that came into focus in the Gila is equally as disturbing and even more depressing. And it has to do with the contingent nature of everything we consider settled.
For almost five decades I studied, practiced, taught and consulted on international law. As a child of the Cold War, I entertained the optimism that the new legal order emerging from World War II, and evidenced by assorted international institutions and rules governing humanitarian conduct and battlefield combat, had once and for all established a peaceful, rational and more chivalrous path for the member states of the community of nations.
Perish the thought. If the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of ultra-populist, anti-democratic governments and Putin’s barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine have demonstrated anything, it is that everything in life is contingent. The existence of personal physical health, of broad-minded, forward-looking and inclusive governance, as well as of basic international peace and security and humane conduct during war, depends entirely upon specific preconditions existing or being accepted and embraced. Nothing is immutably guaranteed. All which we assume is cast irreversibly in stone hinges entirely on the presence of particular contingencies. Remove any one of them, and everything can collapse. A single leader with nuclear weapons rejecting long-established norms of international behavior, and 75 years of progress can be reversed in the blink of an eye.
Knowing such, should we despair? Or, alternatively, seek to turn away from our natural inclination to see things as predictably linear, endeavoring instead to internalize the uncomfortable reality that life can, as they say, turn on a dime?
No profound answers to any of these questions are offered here. Each of us needs struggle to find answers of our own. A walk in the woods, however, always provides intellectual space to help us more clearly construct answers to any of life’s nettlesome questions.