There are moments as a public servant where you are faced with situations that require immediate action.
For me, increasing concerned calls and emails about guns being discharged within 1,000 feet of family homes and less than a mile from three schools was alarming. To learn it was happening on state trust land made me sick.
To protect the safety and well-being of families and the surrounding community, I made a decision to remove 212 acres in the heart of the Rio Grande bosque in Albuquerque’s South Valley from our hunting easement with the Department of Game and Fish.
The State Land Office is essential to our hunting community in New Mexico. We provide nearly 9 million acres of uninhibited access for hunters, even at the expense of our agricultural community, which pays to lease the land that hunters use.
The land in question has not traditionally been used by hunters. The 212 acres became accessible last year when the wildlife refuge next door built a parking lot and the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority put a bridge in near that parking lot.
Removal of land is not an easy decision, but I am responsible for what happens on that land. The thought of someone accidentally discharging a weapon near innocent kids or anyone out enjoying the bosque isn’t a viable option for me.
I’ve worked hard, in consultation with a group of sportspeople across New Mexico, to expand access for hunters. I have been told no by the Department of Game and Fish. If you think we should improve the hunting experience by expanding access to camping, increased signage, improved roads and a public engagement campaign, then call or email your game commissioners and ask them to reconsider the State Land Office’s recommendations to improving our hunting agreement.
We can protect South Valley families and increase access for hunters; all we need is a willing State Game Commission. Contact information for the commission can be found at wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/meet-the-commissioners.
