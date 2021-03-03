One in 5 New Mexicans do not have adequate broadband service.
Adults working remotely are forced to coordinate virtual meetings with household members, so they don’t overwhelm their network. Senior citizens slip into isolation because they are disconnected from loved ones. Students travel to fast-food restaurants to access Wi-Fi for online learning.
The broadband desert in New Mexico is bleak — but it doesn’t have to be. The state needs a coordinated effort to prioritize broadband for New Mexicans.
In November 2019, the Legislative Finance Committee released an evaluation of New Mexico’s current broadband activities. The report noted, “Access to high-speed internet connection is increasingly necessary to communicate, conduct business, and provide education and health care services, yet New Mexico lags behind the rest of the nation in broadband connectivity. … The state’s efforts at coordinating among a wide array of stakeholders have lacked a strong structure, continuity and accountability.”
Over the past decade, elected officials have made strides to improve broadband access. Solutions ranging from securing federal dollars for projects, to regulation changes intended to combat infrastructure challenges are commendable but have not made meaningful impact. A report from New Mexico’s Department of Information Technology assessed the overall cost of statewide broadband implementation to be $2 billion to $5 billion.
Viante New Mexico, a common-ground, solution-seeking, nonpartisan nonprofit, has reviewed the past decade of reports and legislative and administrative activity to better understand what New Mexico has done and where we need to go. Based on the research, there are a few key things that need to happen to set New Mexico on a better path to address broadband.
The path to better broadband begins with more staff. Currently, New Mexico has 11/2 full-time employees focused on broadband, where comparable states have six people. Broadband staff could coordinate all broadband activity to ensure synergy of projects and to leverage state and federal funding. Broadband staff would also be required to measure New Mexico’s broadband progress and forecast future needs and opportunities.
New Mexico has remarkable anchor institutions and private businesses that are working diligently to innovate and expand upon the state’s network — unfortunately the work is often done in silos. A more coordinated effort can help New Mexico make leaps and bounds toward becoming the most connected state in the country while utilizing federal dollars to fund implementation and expansion.
New Mexico is 42nd in the country for broadband connectivity, but we don’t have to be. We have the right partners and resources. Now our lawmakers must work together to build a solid foundation for a better broadband future. Viante New Mexico is helping build the foundation by offering legislators information and tools to support positive, impactful decisions on this pressing issue. Take action by visiting VianteNM.org to connect with your state representative and senator and urge them to prioritize broadband to better connect New Mexico.
