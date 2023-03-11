As an intensive care nurse for more than a quarter-century, I’ve seen how hospitals pass along the true costs of short staffing. In my experience, it’s usually in ways they don’t want you to know about.

Besides constantly climbing medical premiums and out-of-pocket costs, it’s no exaggeration to say that this business model has a cost in lives and quality of care.

During my long career, I’ve worked in many areas of hospital operations, including trauma, transplant and cardiovascular surgery. Patients in these areas have high staffing needs for a reason. There’s a direct relationship between understaffing and undesirable outcomes. Research shows for every patient added to a nurse’s assignment, there’s a 7% increase in patient morbidity and mortality.

Adrienne Enghouse has been a registered nurse for over 20 years.