As an intensive care nurse for more than a quarter-century, I’ve seen how hospitals pass along the true costs of short staffing. In my experience, it’s usually in ways they don’t want you to know about.
Besides constantly climbing medical premiums and out-of-pocket costs, it’s no exaggeration to say that this business model has a cost in lives and quality of care.
During my long career, I’ve worked in many areas of hospital operations, including trauma, transplant and cardiovascular surgery. Patients in these areas have high staffing needs for a reason. There’s a direct relationship between understaffing and undesirable outcomes. Research shows for every patient added to a nurse’s assignment, there’s a 7% increase in patient morbidity and mortality.
There are what we call nurse-sensitive indicators that impact infections, readmissions and secondary causes — all of which lead to and increase in morbidity and mortality.
When a person is readmitted with an infection or other complications, many people believe that these are simply unavoidable consequences of a procedure, surgery, or illness. But often these indicators are preventable with good quality nursing care, which requires time.
One result of short staffing in our stressful occupation is that many nurses are giving up their beloved hard-earned careers. Nurses went into the field because they believed they were going to help people.
At the end of the day, they realize that they are working in a system that can harm people — and there is no stratgic plan to improve it and make healthcare in New Mexico safer. Every day I see the turnover of nurses who are jaded by the nature of hospital operations.
There’s an even more grim toll — nurses are dying by suicide 40%-60% more than our same gender and age peers. In the past year-and-a-half, five registered nurses died by suicide within the medical system where I work. I personally knew four of them.
Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has more fully exposed the staffing crisis we’re in. We’ve been asking for help for years. Now, there is research and data to support what we have been saying — improving staffing saves lives and decreases costs.
For these reasons, please join us and encourage our Legislature to pass House Bill 236. With this law, there will be transparent staffing plans based on research, data, and best practice.
Trusted front-line nurses will have more say in how patient care is provided. With HB 236, we can hold for-profit health care systems accountable for the care they deliver. It will help keep what is best for our patients as the center of the conversation.
Adrienne Enghouse has been a registered nurse for over 20 years.