With 30 years’ previous experience practicing law and a specialized degree in health law, I served as a full-time staff attorney for the New Mexico Legislative Council Service for five years, ending in 2017. I staffed the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee and its Behavioral Health and Disabilities Concerns Subcommittees, conducted legal research and drafted legislation. Committee staffing and research and drafting are very different functions.

The public may not be aware of how frequently many legislative committees meet when the Legislature is not in session, often outside Santa Fe, to give other communities throughout the state the chance to observe and connect with members of the Legislature. I have described committee staffing as akin to organizing a wedding for each day that a committee meets. Meeting locations, lodging, meals and speakers have to be lined up; agendas and meeting minutes must be prepared. While staffing a committee would be valuable experience for legal staff, this is a very different skill set from conducting quality legal research and drafting legislation.

The best way to modernize the Legislature is to separate the committee staffing function from legal research and drafting. It makes sense to hire legal research and drafting staff with strong writing skills and deep subject matter expertise in the areas where the state spends the most dollars — which in 2022 according to the Urban Institute, were public welfare, K-12 education, health and hospitals, and higher education — and in specialized areas such as criminal and environmental law, tax and state pensions.

Shawn Mathis is an attorney with an advanced degree in health law and has been a health law professor for Loyola Law School Chicago's Health Law and Policy Institute's online program for over a decade. She has lived in Santa Fe since 2012 and spent five years as a staff attorney for the New Mexico Legislative Council Service.