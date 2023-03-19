With 30 years’ previous experience practicing law and a specialized degree in health law, I served as a full-time staff attorney for the New Mexico Legislative Council Service for five years, ending in 2017. I staffed the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee and its Behavioral Health and Disabilities Concerns Subcommittees, conducted legal research and drafted legislation. Committee staffing and research and drafting are very different functions.
The public may not be aware of how frequently many legislative committees meet when the Legislature is not in session, often outside Santa Fe, to give other communities throughout the state the chance to observe and connect with members of the Legislature. I have described committee staffing as akin to organizing a wedding for each day that a committee meets. Meeting locations, lodging, meals and speakers have to be lined up; agendas and meeting minutes must be prepared. While staffing a committee would be valuable experience for legal staff, this is a very different skill set from conducting quality legal research and drafting legislation.
The best way to modernize the Legislature is to separate the committee staffing function from legal research and drafting. It makes sense to hire legal research and drafting staff with strong writing skills and deep subject matter expertise in the areas where the state spends the most dollars — which in 2022 according to the Urban Institute, were public welfare, K-12 education, health and hospitals, and higher education — and in specialized areas such as criminal and environmental law, tax and state pensions.
Additionally, while increasing compensation for legislators and persons working for the executive branch of state government is often brought up, little is said about increasing compensation for legislative legal staff with advanced degrees and experience relevant to the subject matter areas to which they are assigned. For example, given the billions of dollars that the state spends on social services and health care and how competitive the market has been and is for attorneys with this expertise, shouldn’t the Legislature be offering compensation sufficient to attract the best and the brightest?
It has been suggested that increasing the compensation of legislators would increase the quality of our legislative process. While I have great respect for legislators and will attest to their dedication and willingness to work long hours, they are only as good as their staff. From my five years at the LCS, I learned that legislators are called upon to make decisions in a broad array of subject matter areas, and there is just no way they could each be expected to keep up with the various issues that cross their desks, even if they were full-time legislators. While some legislators have professional or government experience in specific areas, they all need staff to support them when it comes to crafting legislation. A centralized nonpartisan LCS legal staff with subject matter expertise and strong drafting skills is the best way to provide this support.
I also have reservations about making serving as a legislator a full-time job. I have been impressed with New Mexico’s citizen legislature because those serving have real world knowledge and experience as educators, businesspeople and licensed professionals. If serving as a legislator becomes a profession instead of a public service, less experienced candidates may be elected and the focus of reelection will be keeping one’s job, particularly if Legislators are not allowed to continue to practice other professions or businesses on the side. To improve the workings of the Legislature and the quality of the legislation that is considered, the place to start is with the LCS’s legal staff.
Shawn Mathis is an attorney with an advanced degree in health law and has been a health law professor for Loyola Law School Chicago's Health Law and Policy Institute's online program for over a decade. She has lived in Santa Fe since 2012 and spent five years as a staff attorney for the New Mexico Legislative Council Service.