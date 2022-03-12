Hobart Earle is principal conductor and music director of the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra. He is the grandson of T. Harmon Parkhurst, a prolific and well-known Santa Fe photographer in the 1920s-1940s. Because Earle’s grandmother, Grace Parkhurst (married to Harmon), was my grandmother’s cousin, we have followed Earle’s amazing career as he developed the philharmonic into a world-class orchestra.
Our families have been in touch during this crisis and, with his permission, I am sharing some of his tragic reports, omitting certain details as he directed:
Hobart Earle’s recent correspondence with his Santa Fe relatives: Aida and I are in the U.S. with our son — we came over after I finished a large block of concerts in Odessa two weeks ago. Aida and I are in a state of shock — exhausted, both emotionally and spiritually — we can hardly sleep. The news changes by the minute.
From my orchestra in Odessa, our principal horn, along with some others, already are active in civilian defense units. I spoke to him yesterday, he’s down near the Danube — on the border with Romania — his wife and daughter were set to cross the border this morning. He’ll then return to the civilian defense units in Odessa. His son made it down from Kyiv yesterday via train, by the grace of God. He (principal horn) told me rockets/missiles flew, twice, over their home in the Odessa suburbs. Probably anti-aircraft. He said it was hair-raising.
Our principal trumpet is a veteran of the Soviet Afghan war in the 1980s, where he suffered immensely. It took him years to recover from such a harrowing experience in his youth — he is signing up tomorrow for the reserves. Our principal trombone (and his wife, first violin section) have gone to bomb shelters several times when the sirens sounded because they live in the center of the city.
Several other orchestra members I have spoken to already have taken their wives and children over the border and then returned to Odessa, also to civilian defense units.
Musicians, trained since childhood in music, are now taking up arms. This is a tragedy of colossal proportions.
The city of Odessa is preparing to defend herself.
There are no words. Aida and I both feel helpless.
May God save Ukraine!
God Bless,
Hobart
P.S. As to our family — Aida’s brother and his mom, my mother-in-law — they’re in the delta of the river Dnieper, Kherson region. Yesterday, the house shook from explosions that were several kilometers away. Today, they are without gas (as is the entire town, there were explosions nearby that severed the gas pipes), but they have firewood, which they’re using to heat the home, via the chimney. It’s cold now.
Aida’s brother also writes that, yesterday, the locals said Russian tanks and other equipment had been driving around all over the place, back and forth, totally lost, precisely because people had changed the road signs in and around their town (as requested by the authorities).
Last week I wrote a letter to the orchestra, something that might well be the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write.
