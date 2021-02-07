The second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will soon commence, with what is shaping up to be a preordained ending. There will be nothing like the two-thirds majority needed to convict a man who, as a final act in what was a despicable presidency, incited a deadly insurrection. And what a sickening spectacle it will be, one that spotlights the predictable behavior of Republican senators.
The group rationale for their anticipated “not guilty” votes has now jelled into the absurd contention that it is constitutionally inappropriate to impeach an official whose term has expired, a contention contradicted by the relevant scholarship and by historical examples. This defense conveniently sidesteps the culpability of the man who, while president of the United States, incited a crowd to violent assaults on Capitol Police, smashing doors and windows, thieving of legislators’ property, even smearing of feces on walls.
We can anticipate so much in the new American politics. It’s hardly a surprise now when elected officials choose their personal interests even though they conflict with the national interest. Members of Congress have long since forsaken legislating and rarely take principled positions that might detract from their perpetual campaigns for reelection. Sadly, this is true of Republicans and Democrats alike.
And so it will be with the second impeachment of Trump. His culpability for inciting an insurrection that trashed the Capitol, terrorized the vice president and the Congress, and resulted in multiple deaths will matter less to Republican senators than their personal electoral ambitions. Their votes to acquit will be about them, not about him.
The Republican senators from states Trump won in 2020 know he lied when he repeated again and again that Democrats stole the election. They know his fomenting of insurrection was impeachable. But they also know that a huge segment of Republicans have come to actually believe the lie, despite the evidence being nonexistent.
After all, was the lie not also repeated by some of these very senators? They know that, because of that lie, many of their constituents view the president’s incitement of insurrection as justified. These senators fear that their constituents will punish them if they vote to convict. Trump’s culpability simply does not figure in the equation. That is the heartbreaking reality.
Sen. Mitt Romney has said, “I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?” Yet so many Republican stars in our political firmament, fearful of their constituents, will demean their legacies with weasel-worded votes to acquit.
Yes, it’s heartbreaking. But wait, should we also be engaging in a bit of self-reflection? Are we, as constituents who fail to responsibly educate ourselves and hold our elected officials to account, ultimately answerable for this kind of political miscarriage? Is it possible that the fault lies not in our stars, but in ourselves?
