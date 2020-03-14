“I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win!”
This chant could be heard all around the Roundhouse Rotunda. With every repetition of the verse, hundreds of dreams regained breath and strength, always preparing for the next fight. Every voice chanting those six words, over and over, intergenerational, wearing the “Education Not Deportation” red shirts, were chanting reassurance in the fact that the power of change lies within the people, and that together, we will always win.
This legislative session, our immigrant communities came together and made access to professional and occupational licensing for all a reality in our state with the passing of Senate Bill 137. The law removes professional and occupational licensing barriers and extends access to all New Mexicans, regardless of immigration status. Our Land of Enchantment is now the 13th state in the nation to enact a law extending access to the immigrant population.
This historic victory means that New Mexico believes that we will win, too.
It is important to acknowledge it was a long road of victories and losses that paved the way for SB 137 to be signed into law. Wins like extending the College Affordability Act to undocumented students to help with higher education tuition, or passing a resolution to allocate city funds to help assist refugees that were being bussed to our city due to overflow at the border. These same victories are the blueprint for New Mexico’s rich history of resilience and fighting back against oppression, always rooted in the genius and power of our communities. The youth-led immigrant rights movement in our state can be traced back to the early 2000s. That was a time when it was still taboo to come out as undocumented, or even an immigrant, for fear of the repercussions that came with living in a post-9/11 America, where foreigners became the enemy of peace overnight. New Mexico was no exemption.
Not long after the unimaginable incidents of 9/11, some school administrators from Capital High School began towing away vehicles that belonged to undocumented students. Fed up with the more-than-obvious, racially fueled discrimination, a group of immigrant students began organizing walkouts in response.
It was this moment of color, of agency, of choice from our undocumented, queer and communities of color, this small act of resilience that led to the organizing around providing access to driver’s licenses around the state to all people regardless of immigration status.
Like a domino effect, that victory led to another, where immigrant youth fought and were able to remove barriers to in-state tuition due to immigration status in the form of Senate Bill 582.
Then, in 2012, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals changed everything. It was a DACA implementation project called “Dreams on Wheels” that gave birth to the University of New Mexico Dream Team, which eventually would become the Dream Team we all know and love today.
We hit the ground running. Our first mission was to ensure all those who could apply for DACA did so with the help of DACA clinics, which provided legal and financial help for the application process.
Since then, we have ensured every campaign we run is led by those directly affected, an organizing model and value that roots our work in the victories of our ancestors, our communities.
Our victorious and historic professional and occupational licensing campaign is a result of the strategic minds of the directly affected people, who know firsthand the faults and solutions that should embody the policies that move change forward. This victory is for all those from our immigrant communities that are still in the shadows.
We want you to know that you have the power, agency and choice to be bold. Let this victory show that we see you, we hear you, we love you, and that together, we will win.
