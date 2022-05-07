It’s like a political pingpong table. Currently, our immigration courts are subjected to bouncing back and forth from one administration’s priorities to another.
This is because our nation’s immigration courts are not independent arbitrators; they are controlled by the Department of Justice, which is headed by a political appointee, the attorney general. The attorney general, aka the chief federal prosecutor, oversees the immigration courts and the approximately 500 trial immigration judges and 23 immigration appeals judges.
“Immigration judges are not real judges, they are Department of Justice employees,” states Jeremy McKinney, president-elect of the American Immigration Lawyers Association in a video posted on the website. “This scheme has repeatedly made the court system vulnerable to improper influence and political pressure.”
This “scheme” doesn’t ensure due process, only chaos. Imagine a criminal hearing where the judge and the prosecutor both work out of the same office and have the same boss. It’s simply ludicrous! Judges are supposed to be a neutral deciding party, not on the prosecutor’s side.
As a managing attorney for the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, I saw firsthand the political pingponging from one political agenda to another as we shifted from the Obama administration to the Trump administration. For example, the Trump administration appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, who overruled established case law and set his own precedent, which attempted to prevent those fleeing domestic violence and gang violence from qualifying for asylum.
Denial rates for asylum skyrocketed to an unprecedented 71 percent under the Trump administration compared to a denial rate of 54 percent under the Obama administration. Furthermore, the American Immigration Council and the lawyers association discovered a hiring plan by the Department of Justice that revealed the Trump administration’s intent to “stack the court” with immigration judges with abysmally low asylum approval rates.
Beth Werlin, former immigration council executive director explained, “This hiring plan is designed to stack the courts, and in so doing, stacks the odds against individuals in need of protection and a fair day in court.”
On a local level, the lack of neutral, independent judges affects New Mexicans. The New Mexico Immigration Law Center is one of the primary providers of legal services for immigrant victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault in New Mexico. Immigration law assures protection to victims who come forward and report their abusers and victimizers to police and who participate in the prosecution.
Under the Obama administration, immigrant victims who had filed for immigration benefits were given the time they needed to wait for the adjudication of those benefits. However, under the Trump administration, crime victims were swept up in the race to deport as many immigrants as possible. They sought to do this by stripping immigration judges of judicial independence by preventing them from effectively managing their case docket.
Immigration courts need to be independent from the executive branch. The lack of an independent court system not only affects our clients, it has also led to massive backlogs and inefficiencies that exist within the immigration court system.
Some good news is that establishing an immigration court under Article I of the Constitution has been endorsed by two bipartisan commissions and by more than 120 bar associations and legal organizations. In February, Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., introduced the Real Courts, Rule of Law Act of 2022 (H.R. 6577). This vital piece of legislation would create an immigration court system under Article I of the Constitution, reforming our immigration courts into an independent system that can ensure fair and efficient outcomes.
A planned markup of the bill in the House Judiciary Committee in April was postponed when the committee adjourned before considering the legislation. Still, the fact of the matter is our immigrant communities deserve due process in their immigration cases. That is why we urges our U.S. representatives and Congress to pass H.R. 6577. Our immigrant communities deserve an independent immigration court.