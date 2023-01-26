Regarding Benedicte Valentiner's letter (“In saying goodbye, Lundstrom should show grace," Jan. 21).
To Benedicte: First of all, I want to thank you for taking the time to reach out to me — through this newspaper – to advise me on my circumstances in the state Legislature, in which the incoming speaker of the House chose to remove me from my leadership positions. I’m not sure we have met before, though we may have rubbed elbows somewhere in town and not known each other. Over these past 23 years, Santa Fe has become my second home, and I know and meet many people here, just as I do in my hometown of Gallup.
Secondly, and more importantly, I want to thank you for sharing your wise and mature perspective on how someone in my situation might respond to changes in my role and status as a state legislator. You have urged me to walk on the high road and to be a resource to my colleagues, even as my leadership roles have been stripped from me.
In acknowledging the value of your thoughts, I do want to say that I’m not a novice to politics. I realize that it’s a “blood sport,” and I feel I’ve been a strong competitor in the arena, as illustrated by my having served as the first woman in New Mexico history to chair the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. I have found, in this political arena, that women often have to work harder to exert their influence, and they have to master the subject matter to a higher degree than many of their colleagues. I have also found that women have to work against conventional perceptions of the respective roles of men and women in the public eye. If a man is stern and not easily swayed, he is often considered a strong leader, but if a woman shows the same demeanor, she is considered overbearing or hard to work with. Hopefully, someday these conventions will be overcome by a fuller spirit of equality and mutual respect in the public space.
I do appreciate your gracious comments regarding my accomplishments as a leader in the House, of which I am proud. I believe that these accomplishments were largely founded on my convictions. I am a moderate Democrat, as most folks know, and this won’t change — although I have always seen myself as someone who can listen to and learn from a broad spectrum of views. I can work across the aisle, both within and outside the Democratic Party. And I am also pragmatic and strategic, an approach that does not always fit neatly in ideological packages, whether of the left or the right. Through it all, my guiding principle is to serve the highest interests of the people of New Mexico to the best of my ability.
I can also say that I have helped my Democrat caucus, my local central Democratic committee and the state of New Mexico in general, regardless of what pundits or adversaries may claim. I have no paid political consultants, and I always speak for myself. And as most of my colleagues know, I will tell the truth as I know it. I will do what I say I’m going to do, and I will only support those actions and policies that I understand and that align with my values as a public servant. To gain that understanding, I will tap the best and brightest to advise me on the ins and outs of complex issues, but in the end I will come to my own conclusions and speak and act upon my truth.
So, I’m not going anywhere but here, as an elected servant of the people of New Mexico, and I will continue to represent the people of my district.
Finally, I thank you again for sharing your perspectives on how I can lead with grace, and I invite you come visit with me someday over a cup of coffee in the state Capitol.
State Rep. Patricia "Patty" Lundstrom represents House District 9. She is from Gallup.