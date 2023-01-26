Regarding Benedicte Valentiner's letter (“In saying goodbye, Lundstrom should show grace," Jan. 21).

To Benedicte: First of all, I want to thank you for taking the time to reach out to me — through this newspaper – to advise me on my circumstances in the state Legislature, in which the incoming speaker of the House chose to remove me from my leadership positions. I’m not sure we have met before, though we may have rubbed elbows somewhere in town and not known each other. Over these past 23 years, Santa Fe has become my second home, and I know and meet many people here, just as I do in my hometown of Gallup.

Secondly, and more importantly, I want to thank you for sharing your wise and mature perspective on how someone in my situation might respond to changes in my role and status as a state legislator. You have urged me to walk on the high road and to be a resource to my colleagues, even as my leadership roles have been stripped from me.

 

 

