Milan Simonich outed me: I’m an Oil Magnate. I take this opportunity to apologize on behalf of all Oil Magnates in my family (and any other Oil Magnates who want to fess up) for producing for the state the revenue that has allowed multiple politicos and politicas to wrap themselves in glory — as they dissipate those resources.
You and I know that little beneficial has arisen or will arise from their dissipations: New Mexico is ranked as the state with the worst public education system, the worst crime rate per capita, the worst joblessness and as the state with the next-to-worst poverty rate. Oil Magnates must be at fault, so I apologize (“Overmatched GOP faces fallout from redistricting,” Ringside Seat, June 15).
Santa Fe progressives and I disagree about much. Progressives use terms like “climate denier” and “fracker” to stifle discussion, restrain thought and cause the cessation of intellectual investigation. In my 80 years, I have seen repeatedly their modus operandi: Instill in society the fear of catastrophe unless “progressive” policies are accepted. At present, they are claiming catastrophic global warming will occur unless the use of hydrocarbons (coal, oil and natural gas) is markedly or totally curtailed.
So, let’s experiment. Oil Magnates and progressives should be able to agree on this: Let’s choose a New Mexico county and there ban the use of all hydrocarbons. Let’s also extract from that county all products that contain hydrocarbons. Then we can determine how that prohibition and extraction affects the county and worldwide climate change. If the experiment results are good, we can expand the experiment to the whole state. I nominate Santa Fe County for the honor of being the first hydrocarbon-free county.
We would start by changing the name of the Oil Conservation Commission to the No-Oil Commission. We would assign the agency the responsibility of prohibiting entry of all products that contain hydrocarbons and with collecting products already in the county.
First it would shut down the county’s filling stations, natural gas pipelines and the propane distribution systems. It would assign an agent to visit all hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices and there extract all pills for which a toluene solvent (or a similar solvent) was used in the manufacturing process. A short list of extracted pills would be Lipitor, Viagra, Advil, Tylenol and ibuprofen. All equipment and devices made in whole or in part of plastic would go: computers, X-ray machines and syringes.
Retail stores could not hide their hydrocarbon-related products: Patagonia products and nail polish would go. Also, the agency will have to remove all fiber-optic cable coated in plastic and synthetic stucco from Santa Fe houses.
Owners of gasoline- and diesel-driven vehicles would need to remove them from Santa Fe County and should do so before the asphalt is removed from the roads — a project I suggest we assign to our political leaders. The governor, the Senate president pro tempore and the speaker of the House should each be required to plow up two miles of asphalt before every legislative session — a requirement I think would tend to limit special sessions and the dissipations mentioned above.
Of course, Teslas could stay so long as all plastic and other hydrocarbon-related parts are removed from the car. Assuming your Tesla still functions, electricity will be available for it, so long as that electricity is not generated by coal, natural gas, oil or any windmill that uses plastic blades or a solar panel with plastic.
With a little more hydrocarbon extraction, we could return Santa Fe County to its glorious days of the 19th century. Enter by horse; leave by horse. Santa Fe — The County Different.