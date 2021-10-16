Who will be in charge and responsible at Public Service Company of New Mexico if the merger with Avangrid is approved? Me and the team of 1,300-plus New Mexicans who work day in and day out to meet your energy needs. If the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approves PNM’s merger with Avangrid, I will be ultimately responsible for leading our local workforce and for the level of service to customers.
I have been with PNM for 25 years and was born and raised in this great state. When PNM considered the possibility of a merger, some things were non-negotiable: maintaining our local workforce and management, continuing our support for our community and economic development efforts, and keeping our clean energy commitments.
Not all mergers work this way, and we are proud to have found a partner who shares our values.
Avangrid and PNM have put real dollars and commitments behind these values. Customers will see $67 million in bill credits and an additional $27 million for past-due customer bill help, energy efficiency assistance to low-income customers and access to electricity in remote areas. That’s on top of 150 new high-paying and long-term jobs, substantial economic development funds, benefits to Indigenous communities, scholarships and apprenticeships, and an accelerated transition to carbon-free energy.
Added up, it’s an estimated $300 million in benefits to New Mexico. These commitments to our state are unprecedented, and I am excited about our future. This merger has been scrutinized top to bottom as is appropriate and as such, the merger stipulation contains several safeguards.
First and foremost, PNM will be locally managed, with local resources in place to serve our customers. Core functions will not be moved out of state, as a show of good faith by Avangrid and PNM: Regulatory matters, engineering, system planning, transmission/distribution system maintenance, call center/customer services, and system dispatch and control will all remain in New Mexico. The PNM Board of Directors will be comprised entirely of New Mexico residents. That board will oversee our local management. Both Avangrid and Iberdrola have consented to the Public Regulation Commission’s jurisdiction to ensure New Mexicans’ interests are always protected.
I would like to address some other items folks have brought up: Yes, publicly traded utilities look to make money for their investors. Investors believe in New Mexico’s clean energy future and are willing to provide the upfront funding. Attracting investment into critical infrastructure and clean energy technology is a good thing.
No, Avangrid does not manufacture wind turbines or solar panels; they are purchased from manufacturers like GE, Panasonic and others. Avangrid is one of the largest operators of renewable energy in the country and has been using its investors’ funds to build clean energy infrastructure across the country. They are backed by Iberdrola, who recognized the need and value of this energy transition long before others were open to the possibility.
Iberdrola initially owned 100 percent of Avangrid. Over the last several years, it has opened the door to outside investors to boost funding to help lead its sustainable energy transition. Qatar Investment Authority has been increasing its focus on green energy with investments in storage and renewables. It holds 8.71 percent (not 81.5 percent) of shares of Iberdrola and invested $740 million (not $4 billion) when Avangrid offered new stock this year. As is the case with most utilities, the remaining shares are held by worldwide investors who support the leadership, goals and direction of Iberdrola.
This merger ensures PNM gets a partner with solid financials, access to global best practices and innovative technologies. My team and I are looking forward to putting this money and these benefits to good use — right here in New Mexico, where we will continue to be responsible to you, our customers.
