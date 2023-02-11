I wanted to visit with Santa Fe leaders for a minute about a decision you will be making this month that will affect youth not just in Santa Fe and the surrounding areas, but as far away as West Texas.
Did you know the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink in Santa Fe is more than just a cold slab of ice? It’s also an outlet for some pretty special young girls I know. That may seem a bit trite to some, as we all must know a few special young girls, but if you’ll indulge me, you might begin to understand a little more about what I mean. You see, our family lives in La Mesa, N.M., and the closest rink to us is about an hour’s drive away in El Paso. We make that trek and back about three or four times a week.
The ice rink used to be in the coliseum building next door, and whenever there was another event going on, such as the circus or a rodeo or a music concert, the city would drain the ice and “share” the space. Sadly, scheduling conflicts and the expense to drain and freeze the ice became so tough that the whole idea of the ice rink sort of went by the wayside.
City leaders did, eventually, allow the hockey association to put in an ice rink in the old equestrian building. Of course, that proved to be quite expensive, too, as it really didn’t have a roof that would allow the ice to stay frozen year-round. In fact, it was the fans, who gave up a weekend to support their beloved Rhinos, who continuously voted for them on multiple devices in order to win the Kraft Hockeyville Challenge. Hockey fans love to win, and that win afforded them a $50,000 rink upgrade.
Now they have ice all year, and the program has continued to grow. So much so that the El Paso Rhinos now have two junior teams drawing fans and funds in, plus youth programs and figure skating. My point in telling you this is that if they had not been allowed to at least have the old, run-down building with a cold slab of ice, they might not be here today adding to the enrichment of the city and supporting good foundations for youth.
Today, the ice in El Paso is used by youth ages 4 to 24 who hail not just from Texas but also from as far north as Canada, south from Mexico, and from states in between, just so they can play ice hockey. Somewhere, some county or some town or some city, gave those kids a cold slab of ice to play on, which lit a spark in them. And that brings me to my most important point.
Playing ice hockey for these kids is not just about getting to skate on the ice. It’s about a commitment to follow a dream with hard work and dedication. It’s about showing up and toughening up. It’s about meeting people from all over and calling many a friend. It’s about having a place to go, a safe place, free from many of the tribulations of this trying world. It’s about helping to find a niche of comfort and belonging.
Our daughter wanted to play for the girls hockey team in El Paso; unfortunately, many of the girls aged out, and the team became obsolete. Two years ago, we were blessed to discover there is an all-girls ice program in our very own New Mexico! Girls from Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Los Alamos, and now girls all the way from Southern New Mexico and even from El Paso, shape this wonderful program.
Yes, we started making the journey to Albuquerque and Santa Fe so she could play hockey with the girls. Our daughter was timid at first, as meeting new people can be a bit trying, but now she feels right at home. The camaraderie and acceptance she feels when she is playing with these girls is beyond measure. Youth hockey teaches these girls to come together, to grow stronger together and to be a part of something unique together.
I ask that instead of tearing down and rebuilding the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink each week, please build up. Build better. Build more to build youth. Save money, time and manpower by keeping ice year-round, while simultaneously giving all the youth who use that cold slab of ice a chance to build themselves up while they help build up one another. After all, I imagine the professional soccer team will appreciate having its very own space for continuing to build its players up as well, don’t you?
Tracy Duggan is a hockey mom living in La Mesa, N.M.