I wanted to visit with Santa Fe leaders for a minute about a decision you will be making this month that will affect youth not just in Santa Fe and the surrounding areas, but as far away as West Texas.

Did you know the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink in Santa Fe is more than just a cold slab of ice? It’s also an outlet for some pretty special young girls I know. That may seem a bit trite to some, as we all must know a few special young girls, but if you’ll indulge me, you might begin to understand a little more about what I mean. You see, our family lives in La Mesa, N.M., and the closest rink to us is about an hour’s drive away in El Paso. We make that trek and back about three or four times a week.

The ice rink used to be in the coliseum building next door, and whenever there was another event going on, such as the circus or a rodeo or a music concert, the city would drain the ice and “share” the space. Sadly, scheduling conflicts and the expense to drain and freeze the ice became so tough that the whole idea of the ice rink sort of went by the wayside.

Tracy Duggan is a hockey mom living in La Mesa, N.M.

