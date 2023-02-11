With apologies to Shakespeare, something is rotten about an indoor soccer field at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The mayor wants the city to embrace soccer, but has he forgotten about the many city outdoor fields that already exist? More important, is building an indoor field for a professional team a governmental function?

Why is the city — or the mayor who seems to be the biggest cheerleader — even considering spending tens of thousands of dollars to turn the Chavez Center ice arena into a part-time soccer arena for a team? Once the field is installed, the city won’t want its investment to be in storage after the team plays a minimum of six games. (Furthermore, the city and the team’s owner, David Fresquez, need to explain how these games won’t disrupt on-ice activities at a time when the ice arena gets its heaviest use.) So the pressure will mount to use the field more often and also host other entertainment activities like concerts, eventually eliminating all ice activities.

Early last month, I talked with the mayor about the ice arena eventually being converted to soccer. He mentioned the city might be able to get state funding to build an outdoor ice rink, perhaps on the south side; I viewed this as a sop to the ice rink users. The next day, I wrote him that south-side residents often feel neglected by the city and obtaining state funds to build an indoor soccer facility there would be a win-win for the city: Those residents would gain a year-round facility for youth and adult soccer, and soccer would not grow at the expense of ice arena users.

Dick Goldsmith is the grandfather of a 12-year-old who first began to skate when their family moved to Santa Fe in 2015. He and his granddaughter are Santa Fe Skating Club members.

