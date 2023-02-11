With apologies to Shakespeare, something is rotten about an indoor soccer field at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The mayor wants the city to embrace soccer, but has he forgotten about the many city outdoor fields that already exist? More important, is building an indoor field for a professional team a governmental function?
Why is the city — or the mayor who seems to be the biggest cheerleader — even considering spending tens of thousands of dollars to turn the Chavez Center ice arena into a part-time soccer arena for a team? Once the field is installed, the city won’t want its investment to be in storage after the team plays a minimum of six games. (Furthermore, the city and the team’s owner, David Fresquez, need to explain how these games won’t disrupt on-ice activities at a time when the ice arena gets its heaviest use.) So the pressure will mount to use the field more often and also host other entertainment activities like concerts, eventually eliminating all ice activities.
Early last month, I talked with the mayor about the ice arena eventually being converted to soccer. He mentioned the city might be able to get state funding to build an outdoor ice rink, perhaps on the south side; I viewed this as a sop to the ice rink users. The next day, I wrote him that south-side residents often feel neglected by the city and obtaining state funds to build an indoor soccer facility there would be a win-win for the city: Those residents would gain a year-round facility for youth and adult soccer, and soccer would not grow at the expense of ice arena users.
Extremely troubling is the apparent lack of transparency in the city’s “collaboration” with Fresquez. The mayor and Fresquez aren’t even consistent about when “the collaboration” began. The mayor said about four months (roughly August 2022) before we talked; Fresquez said his initial contact with the city occurred around January 2022.
So what’s been going on for the past year and who in city government knew about “the collaboration” before the mayor announced it in December? While Major Arena League Soccer 2 lauded Fresquez for “getting city leaders and other key stakeholders on board so early in the process,” his outreach to ice arena users actually has been perfunctory and incomplete.
For example, Tammy Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club, was the initiator of her meeting with him early last month. At that meeting, which I attended, he remained virtually silent while city recreational staff answered most of our questions. Even more troubling, after she emailed city councilors about indoor soccer, most seemed unaware of “the collaboration” or its details.
The city is now gathering information on the costs of installing an indoor soccer field over the Chavez Center’s ice. So what studies, if any, has the city been conducting on the impact of 1,200 people (the ice arena’s current capacity) on the center’s users and adjoining neighborhoods? What will the semi-pro team pay to play at Chavez and what due diligence has the city done to determine whether the team could be successful? These are among the questions that must be answered.
So far, having indoor soccer has been clouded in secrecy. Further actions must be aboveboard: The public must be allowed to review data well before a decision is made and made well-aware of any meeting where this issue is to be discussed. The city has no obligation — I hope — to ensure Fresquez’s team plays its first game in December at the Chavez Center.
Dick Goldsmith is the grandfather of a 12-year-old who first began to skate when their family moved to Santa Fe in 2015. He and his granddaughter are Santa Fe Skating Club members.