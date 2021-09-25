Over the course of the past 18 months, the Institute of American Indian Arts community has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity caused by the pandemic. The cooperation and respect shown one another has resulted in the safest environment possible in which students can continue to learn, grow and create.
IAIA students have confronted multiple challenges during the coronavirus pandemic — in many cases, their communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic — yet a high percentage of our students have remained focus on their academic goals. In fact, student enrollment has stabilized and the number of graduates increased in 2020 and 2021. This accomplishment is a tribute to the commitment of our students, faculty and staff to IAIA’s fine-arts mission.
Members of the IAIA community has taken personal responsibility for keeping our campus safe through their compliance with our COVID-19 mitigation protocols. In addition to face coverings, maintaining social distance and requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students attending in-person classes, we have implemented weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing in a safe and convenient on-campus location.
We also have encouraged vaccinations for faculty and staff. As a result, 98 percent of students, faculty and staff are vaccinated. The recent surge in positive cases caused by the delta variant, however, has reinforced the need for increased vigilance, mitigation measures and communication.
This semester, 50 percent of our classes are being offered in-person and 50 percent are either online or HyFlex, in which students can choose to attend classes in person or online. Our goal is to conduct classes effectively and safely so students can continue their educational journeys without interruption, whether attending in person or online. We know that often our students prefer in-person classes because of poor internet connectivity and economic and food insecurities experienced in their home communities.
Although confronted with increased uncertainties, anxiety and stress, faculty and staff have remained focused on expanding our mission and programs to better serve Indigenous communities. In 2021, IAIA launched the Master’s of Fine Arts in studio arts program and completed plans for an MFA in cultural administration. In addition, we began offering a certificate in broadcast journalism and have made significant progress in establishing our new Research Center for Contemporary Native Arts, which will dramatically increase Indigenous scholarship.
We are especially grateful to our board of trustees, foundation board of directors, alumni and individual donors in Santa Fe and elsewhere for their generosity in making this one of our most successful fundraising years. MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett provided unrestricted gifts of $5 million to the college and $3 million to the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. We also received a $2.6 million bequest, and our annual scholarship fundraiser event in August netted more than $400,000 for student financial aid.
As IAIA celebrates its 59th year as the birthplace of contemporary Native arts, we invite you to join us at our annual open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, we require visitors to wear face coverings and respectfully request that everyone be vaccinated. The open house provides an excellent opportunity to experience our students’ creativity on our beautiful campus with its breathtaking mountain vistas and landscapes.
Our open studios and classrooms will showcase demonstrations, film screenings and digital dome presentations, and the foundry will feature a bronze pour. Guided tours and readings by our creative writing students and alumni will be scheduled, and you will have the opportunity to be introduced to the Land-Grant Program’s apiary and our own pollinators, the Thunder Bees.
In addition to in-person events, a broadcast will be livestreamed from the IAIA Campus at 83 Avan Nu Po Road in Santa Fe — viewable from our website at iaia.edu. We look forward to welcoming you to our campus.
