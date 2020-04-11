On behalf of the Institute of American Indian Arts Board of Trustees, I want to share with the Santa Fe community what IAIA has done to safeguard our students, faculty and staff in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
We have closed the campus, arranged for our employees to work remotely, transitioned our classes for online delivery, extended spring break by one week and closed our Residence Center for the remainder of the semester. The board appreciates the commitment, dedication and enthusiasm of every student, faculty and staff member to put these changes in place as quickly as possible.
Following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s directives, IAIA has been closed since March 18, and everyone is working remotely (other than our facilities and security staff). The campus will remain closed for the time being. IAIA personnel who travel outside New Mexico will self-isolate when they return and monitor themselves for any symptoms for 14 days.
We have regretfully determined that the 2020 commencement, pow wow and alumni reunion dinner must be postponed. We are considering ways to recognize our graduates’ milestone accomplishments.
We have heard inspirational stories from faculty, staff and students reflecting the strength, persistence and creativity of our college. We have developed a webpage where students, staff and faculty can offer their thoughts and experiences, stories about what they are doing and how they are coping — #IAIATogetherApart.
We believe that posting comments and reading what others are going through will foster a sense of community. Please visit the IAIA website — iaia.edu — for a link to that page.
Using Canvas, the college’s online learning management system, IAIA faculty members have proven their flexibility and creativity in providing online resources for students. As one example, our advanced painting class professor, Char Teters, distributed to each of her students painting kits with canvases and a revised syllabus with lesson plans. Other faculty members also have identified additional resources and are collaborating virtually with colleagues from other colleges facing similar challenges.
Our students have returned to their homes, located in more than 30 states. Internet connectivity is a challenge for a significant number of them. Even though internet providers have announced they are making Wi-Fi and hot spots available for little or no cost, it is doubtful their services are accessible to our students, who often live in rural and remote areas. We are looking at potential options for resolving this issue.
Given the nature of our student body, some of them, including international students, call us their home and don’t have other places to live while the IAIA campus is closed. With the closure of the Residence Center, 11 students have been relocated to the Casita family apartments. Thirty-one students remain housed on campus in the Casitas.
All our students have access to emergency aid funds. Gas cards, food gift cards and housing payments have been provided, and we will continue to provide support to students who need it.
The IAIA museum is also closed, but it is sharing its current exhibition, Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/Present/Future, through a virtual environment that will allow online visitors to tour the exhibition. Again, please visit iaia.edu for a link.
As board chairman, I can’t stress how thoughtfully and diligently our IAIA president, Bob Martin, has worked with his Cabinet and other key stakeholders to shepherd the institute during these exceptional and trying times. Everyone has pitched in.
