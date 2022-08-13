The last two years have presented the world with many challenges, but the Institute of American Indian Arts community has remained resilient and adaptable throughout the pandemic. We have much to celebrate as our students return to campus for a new academic year.

Indeed, this year is extraordinarily special, as it marks IAIA’s 60th anniversary, and our museum, the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, commemorates its 50th anniversary. The theme, Making History, encompasses the celebration of this monumental 60/50 anniversary and is a prominent part of all IAIA and MoCNA events in 2022.

We have come a long way from our early days as a high school funded by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to where we are now — a world-class institution devoted to creating, interpreting and preserving ground-breaking contemporary Indigenous arts. At IAIA, we are cultivating leaders who are decolonizing arts and educational institutions from the inside out while building successful and sustainable careers as self-assured creative professionals.

Robert Martin (Cherokee) is president of the Institute of American Indian Arts.

Popular in the Community