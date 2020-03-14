“My mother fed hobos at our back door,” my friend, “Joe,” told me (He did not want to use his real name). “Hobos” — back then, that is what we called the men who drifted from town to town looking for work and a meal. Joe told me that when the hobos came to town, they looked for a special sign — a cartoon cat, with a knife in its back and its tail pointing to a house where they could get a meal.
In my friend’s childhood, a stern but kindhearted shopkeeper permitted hobos to paint that sign on the side of her store, with the cat’s tail pointed to Joe’s house. “My mother would give the men yard work or odd jobs, and then a meal at the back door,” Joe told me, and often she would shake her head and say, “There but for fortune, go I.”
Joe remembers these men vividly, and the pang he felt, even as a child, when he thought about the gulf between the life they lived and the one he lived. As an adult, the gulf was even bigger. He went on to graduate from a good East Coast college, became well-established in finance and ultimately earned a six-figure income.
“But my finance work was connected to the real estate sector, and when that sector tanked in 2007 and 2008, so did the finance sector,” Joe explained. There were absolutely no jobs in anything connected with real estate — finance, architecture, construction or banking, he said.
The recession lasted a long time. Joe went through “five years of hell,” with no work or only sporadic work. He tried for jobs with little luck; he was told he was too old for some, overqualified for others or just one soul in a huge pool of people wanting work. He drove a cab and picked up whatever odd jobs that came his way.
He also joined the people picking up food at The Food Depot and local soup kitchens. “I never thought this would happen to me,” he told me, and described vividly the feelings of helplessness that came with being in need. He was not the only one coming to The Food Depot: He saw former colleagues among the people in the lines — all affected by the recession.
When the economy finally recovered, Joe’s job came back, and now he is again working and earning well. And, of course, he no longer needs to turn to food pantries. But the trauma of being out of work and on the edge of homelessness still is with him, as is the memory of the sense of helplessness and the feelings of shame in asking for help. Joe volunteers at soup kitchens and homeless shelters; knowing what it was like to be in need gives this work great meaning for him.
Joe represents a good fraction of the people that use food pantries or soup kitchens — people who have lost jobs through recessions or business closures. They, like Joe, often have the skills to recover when the economy recovers.
However, there are other people needing food — people in the many, many occupations that simply do not pay enough for families to make ends meet, like cashiers, babysitters, health care aides, salespeople, dishwashers or restaurant workers. People in these jobs work hard and sometimes hold more than one job, but are chronically poor, in spite of their best efforts.
In the next several columns, we will meet some of these people and look at hunger in these families.
