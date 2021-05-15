Carrying my equipment for a documentary on global climate change, I topped a hill in southwest England, skidded on a bank of broken shells and fell clear down to the beach. I had to call off the shoot. My back was a living wall of pain.
Returning home, I fell again at JFK airport. I spent five weeks in the hospital and residential physical therapy. By the time I was well enough to work, the pandemic hit. Since 1983, I have told good news stories from around the world about the likes of Gandhi, Rumi, Jesus, the Dalai Lama, King.
If I cannot travel, I cannot work. After awhile, I became homeless.
That which plummets the homeless into the abyss is the loss of identity, the arrival of relentless nothingness that clings to their souls with a tenacity out of which they cannot seem to climb.
At 68, I felt the fear-edged void and inner gnawing of belonging nowhere for the first time. My writing and documentary-making had supported me from the age of 24.
Here are two snapshots of homelessness in a crowded shelter. I go to the protective glass-covered area to ask for my mail. Out of the blue, with no context, the woman behind the desk asks, “Did you vomit?” After a couple of seconds to take in the incredible insult of the question, I replied, “Nope.” It was a question asked of a nonentity. Later I reflected on the last time I had vomited. I was 19 and had tried peyote for the first and last time.
A self-satisfied employee milled among indigents under his purview. He cheerfully insisted his targets obey one order or another. The man entered my room and demanded to turn my small workspace upside down looking for ants. I told him I had no ants. He mistook a question I then asked: “Do you know who I am?” It was a question born not of pride but of a year living with a loss of identity in a state of relentless nothingness. “While you are here, you do what we say you do,” he replied. I took to calling him “condescending man” below and above my breath.
This is not to criticize the Coalition to End Homelessness, the guiding foundation that houses the poor. This group has admirably traversed the seas of COVID-19 for New Mexico, first housing the displaced in large shelters, then, with the restrictions on gatherings, in motel rooms and in unused dorm rooms at the midtown campus. For the most part, the staff are kind and engaged. The examples mentioned above are rarities, but strike at the heart of the homeless.
I live in memory — of my family in Australia, my dead parents, my dead ex-wife, my dead Saint Bernard. I replay the past. Snippets surface and burst in consciousness. I try to figure how these scattered remnants relate to anything. As best I can tell, they speak of aloneness.
I sit on benches with defeated men who cling to being anti-social as a survival mechanism. The women laugh too readily around the benches, are often childlike and retreat into tears late at night when they have dared being public long enough. They want not to be hurt anymore.
I will see this through. I will not go into the darkness and hear the slamming of the door to humanity behind me. I am not finished.
