On March 5, the Eastern Navajo Agency Council, made up of 31 chapters of the Navajo Nation Government located in the “Eastern Navajo Agency,” passed the following resolution: “12-2021-050; Supporting The Position That Fossil Fuel Produced Hydrogen Is Not In The Best Interest Of The Navajo Nation; Specifically, Black, Brown, Grey, Blue, Pink, Turquoise, And White Hydrogen”
As a member of the Eastern Navajo Agency Council, I voted for this resolution because hydrogen development will only exacerbate the climate crisis the state is facing, while distracting state agencies from investing in meaningful climate solutions and renewable energy projects, like solar and wind.
As it is, humanity is now facing bizarre undersea volcano eruptions, tsunamis, collapsing ice shelves, rampaging fires (four blazing in New Mexico, two in Arizona), winter tornadoes and the scariest ongoing event existing largely outside of public discourse, the Arctic tundra’s melting permafrost — a phenomenon characterized by the scientists as a “climate bomb.”
It weighs on us that the greenhouse gas emissions curve is going straight up. We recognize the danger, and this is our moment to bring it down. Yet some politicians, like Rep. Patricia Lundstrom and her colleagues (“New Mexico can lead the way on hydrogen” My View, April 17), continue to ignore the harm.
We also know that in this crucial climate crisis, there are truth and lies on offer, and we call on the public to discern them and hold elected officials accountable.
What we need our climate policy to do first and foremost is to take the stress off our ecosystem by reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible as quickly as possible. That means saying no to hydrogen, which has a 20 percent greater greenhouse gas footprint than burning natural gas or coal. That’s what the engineers and scientists tell us, and no oil and gas lobbyist or their faux experts have been able to refute.
The key to understanding the fraudulence of the hydrogen myth (being pushed from the top down by the financially captured politicians), is that at heart it’s an “offset” scheme.
It’s tempting to play a game that one wins by tweaking the nebulous and unregulated structure of carbon capture and sequestration in exchange for the hard facts of methane pollution. Hydrogen champions describe it as having zero or low greenhouse gas emissions, but it depends on an unproven technology to offset or capture all its greenhouse gas pollution. Carbon emissions capture is an oil and gas industry pipe dream: There are enormous methane emissions associated with the mining, transport, storage and use of the gas needed to produce the hydrogen and power carbon capture, yet there is no data on carbon-capture efficiency from any plant; no proof that technology zeroes out emissions from hydrogen’s lifecycle process.
I don’t hear a hue and cry from the people for the creation of another fossil fuel Ponzi scheme as our answer. What I hear is a demand for wind and solar, now.
Putting the practical questions aside about the viability and the prudence of hydrogen investments, even with the tantalizing federal money carrot, this distraction further distances us from our mission: decarbonization and a just economic and environmental transition. We need leaders who will stop greenlighting continued profiteering from the poisoning of our land, air, water and sacred places. As public policies go, hydrogen is pretty unappealing.
The Eastern Navajo Agency Council, whose members and communities would be directly impacted by hydrogen development, have taken a stand against all false climate solutions in New Mexico, including hydrogen, and are calling on all public officials to stop sacrificing our lands, waters and communities.
Friends, please adamantly oppose hydrogen and the legislators who support it; hydrogen is a threat to our future.