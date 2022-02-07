Across the world, governments including ours and those in our states are introducing industrial policies that will decarbonize their economies in response to climate change.
These efforts include major investments and policies positioning clean hydrogen to fuel power generation and transportation, which could lay the groundwork for a global hydrogen industry. This is an opportunity that could generate $140 billion in annual revenue by 2030, support 700,000 jobs and meet 14 percent of total energy demand by 2050, a recent McKinsey & Company study estimates.
New Mexico brings inherent competitive advantages to this race: deep intellectual leadership; abundant natural gas; growing geothermal, wind and solar power; fuel and electricity delivery infrastructure; the right geology for carbon and hydrogen storage; a knowledgeable, hungry workforce; and superior workforce training. However, we must position ourselves to win now amid growing competition.
The Hydrogen Hub Act, House
Bill 4, was introduced this session with broad bipartisan support. That’s because it is about fueling the state’s economic future for decades, with jobs in rural communities, workforce development and retraining for people who need it.
This is welcome news for northwest New Mexico, which has been ravaged economically for more than a decade. In 2016, Farmington became “America’s Fastest Shrinking City” based on census data showing the population fell 8.76 percent since 2010. Our neighbors in the Navajo and Jicarilla Apache nations are also suffering, with unemployment rates of 16.8 percent and 23.5 percent from 2015-19, respectively. In 2020, the Navajo had 35.8 percent of households under the poverty line, while 17.6 percent of Jicarilla Apache families were in poverty.
A hydrogen economy can bring higher incomes, increased municipal and school revenues, and perhaps more importantly, a morale boost to these communities. The Four Corners won’t be the only beneficiary — our neighbors and state treasury will benefit, too.
Unfortunately, some activists stand against a clean hydrogen economy. This is jaw-dropping because hydrogen development is now a national priority with the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which dedicates $8 billion to build hydrogen hubs across the U.S. to speed us toward net-zero by 2050.
These same naysayers refer to a study that suggests an excessive methane leakage rate from natural gas production and distribution, which other academics challenge. If New Mexico “blue hydrogen” production meets the proposed legislation’s strict emission standards, then anti-energy advocates should consider natural gas as part of a cleaner solution and not reject it out of ideology.
New Mexico should put innovation, sound science and accurate data first and avoid saying “No” without a robust analysis of the opportunities to help achieve our shared climate goals, while providing affordable, reliable energy.
Rejecting blue hydrogen will stifle opportunities for some environmental groups’ preferred option, green hydrogen, which is produced from renewable energy. The newly released New Mexico Hydrogen Roadmap finds that blue hydrogen can catalyze the green hydrogen market by creating the infrastructure and scale needed to make it profitable and affordable.
New Mexico must seize this once-in-a-generation chance. Let’s work to accomplish Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s vision of being an “international hydrogen hub, bringing more jobs, more infrastructure and more economic development to New Mexico communities as we continue our clean energy transition.” It is time for New Mexico to lead on the energy transition, not let it slip through our fingers.
