So, what was all that hoopla about hydrogen from the gallery during the governor’s State of the State address? Hydrogen is the clean, green fuel of the future, right?
That depends.
Hydrogen can be split out of water by electrolysis. That technology produces what is termed “green” hydrogen, and it holds real promise in applications such as shipping and long-distance trucking.
But that’s not where the hydrogen would come from in the industry now being promoted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and some in the Democratic leadership in the Roundhouse. That hydrogen — “blue” hydrogen, for short — would be generated from methane (natural gas).
The New Mexico Environment Department and Energy Department have made strides toward managing methane to shrink the cloud of gas hanging over the state, especially in the Four Corners region. Encouraging the development of a hydrogen industry that uses methane as its raw material would undo much of that effort. Building and subsidizing hydrogen hubs in New Mexico, as proposed in a bill slated to be introduced in the current legislative session, will increase our carbon footprint.
In their paper “How Green is Blue Hydrogen?”, Robert Howarth and Mark Jacobson examined the greenhouse gas emissions of blue hydrogen, accounting for both carbon dioxide and unburned fugitive methane. The authors used assumptions of best practices in the industry — more stringent than those required in New Mexico’s new methane rules. They concluded that the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is over 20 percent greater than burning natural gas or coal for heat.
In other words, it would be more climate friendly to simply burn coal or natural gas directly than to use those fuels to generate hydrogen and then burn that! The same comparison with blue hydrogen and diesel oil, when both are burned for heat, results in an estimate that climate pollution from blue hydrogen is some 60 percent greater than from diesel. The authors concluded: “The use of blue hydrogen appears difficult to justify on climate grounds.”
Fiona Beck of Australian National University, co-author of another study on the subject, underscored the point. “Hydrogen made from natural gas leads to more fugitive emissions — methane that is leaked into the environment during the extraction and processing of natural gas — compared to just burning natural gas directly,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post. “Including [carbon capture and storage] in the process actually increases fugitive emissions further, as more natural gas is needed to fuel the process.”
So, why is our Democratic leadership so enamored of this technology? The petroleum industry is looking for ways to stay in business, and nationwide, it has been greenwashing the facts on hydrogen produced from natural gas. In the tense negotiations at the national level to “build back better” while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sponsored a measure to invest $8 billion in hydrogen production, targeted to regions of the country that have high methane production. Like ours.
But a November article by Bloomberg News observed: “By the time this infrastructure-heavy vision gets built, it may already be obsolete. There’s a cleaner way to make hydrogen that could soon be cheaper, too. Experts predict that within 10 years the process that turns natural gas into hydrogen won’t make much financial sense.” The article continues: “Construction of the first wave of green hydrogen plants is already getting underway worldwide — including in such states as New York, Texas and California. Most blue-hydrogen projects remain proposals, years from opening.”
Neither “color” of hydrogen is a fit for New Mexico: Our water supplies are already seriously oversubscribed. Instead, we should move ahead with developing our abundant solar, wind and geothermal resources, and retrofit our homes and businesses to use less energy. Blue hydrogen is a dangerous distraction from the real work we need to do.
