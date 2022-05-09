You have probably heard about the “hydrogen hub,” a “clean hydrogen electric generation facility,” and how it’s great for New Mexico. In fact, the hydrogen hub would be terrible for New Mexico. Producing hydrogen uses much more energy than you get burning the hydrogen you created. And it makes lots of greenhouse gases that are causing climate change.
The fossil fuel companies pushing a hydrogen hub pretend it is a green alternative energy solution. It is not. The hydrogen hub is a way for these companies to cynically make lots of money while leaving New Mexico poorer.
Creating hydrogen from water is easy to understand but is a bad idea. If you use a tremendous amount of electricity, you can split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Where did the power come from to make the electricity? Most electricity is created by greenhouse gas-producing hydrocarbons. And you need about nine tons of water to make one ton of hydrogen. New Mexico is a water poor state. A technology that uses lots of water is bad for New Mexico.
The most common process to produce hydrogen is called steam methane reforming — a method of producing hydrogen from natural gas (which is mostly methane). The process consists of heating the gas to between 700-1,100 degrees Celsius (using lots of hydrocarbons). The resulting reaction breaks up the methane molecules and forms carbon monoxide and hydrogen.
The byproducts of this process are major atmospheric releases of carbon dioxide. For example: Two tons of methane plus five tons of water plus 5 megawatt-hours of heat equals one ton of hydrogen and six tons of greenhouse gasses. Burning hydrogen derived from natural gas for electricity is worse than just burning the natural gas directly.
There is much talk about “carbon capture” to store the carbon created in the production of hydrogen. The reason for this discussion is that the greedy companies are pretending they can capture and store the carbon and not release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But unfortunately, carbon capture has not been successful at anything except swallowing cash.
For instance, Mississippi Power’s Kemper Project: The project was supposed to cost $2.4 billion, but the cost ballooned to $7.5 billion without ever actually coming online. Mississippi Power’s ratepayers and taxpayers were stuck with the bill. This is just one example of the worldwide failed attempts to capture and sequester carbon.
The greedy companies brag that hydrogen will be “dispatchable” — this means you can put it in a truck and send it somewhere. However, there is virtually no infrastructure for transporting hydrogen. Hydrogen is the smallest atom (as opposed to huge hydrocarbon molecules like gasoline), highly reactive and difficult to contain. It embrittles pipelines, making it difficult to transport.
Truck-stop refueling of vehicles using hydrogen is not a reality. There is already a significant network of electric charging stations in the U.S. (over 44,000) but only 48 hydrogen fuel cell stations, none of which are in New Mexico. So we should use the technology in which we have already invested to power our vehicles.
I attended the public comment for the hydrogen hub bills during the 2022 legislative session. I sympathized with the hundreds of mostly Navajo people who lost their jobs with power plant closures in McKinley and Cibola counties. I want them to have good jobs in renewable energy and to fight climate change at the same time.
The cynical fraud of green hydrogen would end up costing New Mexico tax dollars and increasing greenhouse gases. Better to put our money into wind and solar innovation and expansion. We will create good jobs while lowering the terrible danger to our planet.