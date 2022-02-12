Since the Teapot Dome Scandal in the 1920s, New Mexican politicians have fallen for corporate lobbying and schemes. In the Teapot Dome case, Albert B. Fall, New Mexico’s senator and later President Warren G. Harding’s secretary of the interior, perpetuated that scandal through his alliance with Mammoth/Sinclair Oil and Pan American Oil, getting rich on bribes as a result. It did not end well; he went to prison, and the U.S. Navy was robbed of its oil reserves.
Skipping to recent times, New Mexico politicians have been tempted by corporate interests to sponsor legislation that has resulted in New Mexican taxpayers holding the bag for speculative investments. The spaceport immediately jumps to mind.
In 1990, a Stanford professor’s idea for special space air centers was promoted and pushed by Boeing and other corporations in Congress. They worked to get the U.S. government to fund “seed” money for a venture they could have funded themselves. In 1992, Sen. Pete Domenici managed to “earmark” — discretionary spending inserted into legislation for a specific recipient, circumventing merit or competitive bidding — $1.4 million in “seed” money to New Mexico State University for a feasibility study. Needless to say, NMSU thought this was a great idea for its part of the state. Gov. Bill Richardson picked up the ball, seeing this as an opportunity for a “signature” accomplishment. In 2006, he got the state Legislature to provide laws for the “world’s first purpose built commercial airport.” It has not gone well.
It required over $209 million to build, two-thirds paid by New Mexico taxpayers and one-third by Doña Ana County and Sierra County taxpayers. Doña Ana County was promised a multimillion-dollar visitor center for its support, which evaporated as the Spaceport Authority needed more money.
Fire protection alone for the spaceport is $2.9 million a year. Since opening, even with paying tenants, the state is losing half a million a year. And, worse, taxpayers gave up 18,000 acres (27 square miles) of State Trust Land. That loss of potential income and other opportunity costs have never been publicly calculated.
What did we get for our money? So far, two trips to the edge of space for billionaires and friends. And New Mexico now competes with space centers across the nation, several of which are more successful.
Guess what? Here we go again.
Chevron, BP Southern Corporation, Nikola Corporation and the American Gas Association pushed to get legislation for four hydrogen hubs included in the 2021 federal infrastructure bill. Our senators responded enthusiastically. A new project for New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sees a potential “signature” accomplishment for her administration. Seed money for a study proposed. The oil and gas interests have been lobbying legislators. The big push seems to have fallen short, but lawmakers do not seem to be giving up on hydrogen.
It’s not just the environmental dangers of hydrogen production nor the expansion of carbon-based fuels we should be talking about here. How about the economic costs, once again, for a taxpayer-funded boondoggle in one of the poorest states in the union? How do you suppose this will go?
