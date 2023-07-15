It is better to give than to receive, the old saying goes. Perhaps it should be modified for elk hunting (and hunting and fishing in general): It is better to give than to take. By giving more than we take, we can assure our sport will continue into the future and for our future generations.

Of those of us who pursue hunting and fishing, how many really give back to perpetuate our sport? Giving back is more than just introducing the next generation to hunting and fishing. Sure, we all pay our license fees, but that does not begin to cover the costs associated with ensuring sustainable wildlife populations. The undervaluation of licenses by state entities to keep residents happy is a reason why demand for big-game hunting outstrips the fixed supply. When we buy that new rifle, rod or bow, a small part of the purchase goes back into wildlife management. Nonresident hunting and fishing also helps.

Revenues from other industries, such as oil and gas, provide the backing to fund initiatives to support wildlife and hunting. Conservation and other groups play a part, as well as thousands of private landowners. Every taxpayer in the nation is also helping, even though a majority do not hunt or fish. Thus, every hunter receives indirect “welfare” at numerous levels, and without it, our sport would be a small fraction of what it is today.

Garth Reader is a longtime New Mexico resident and an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting, fishing and ultrarunning.

Recommended for you