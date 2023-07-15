It is better to give than to receive, the old saying goes. Perhaps it should be modified for elk hunting (and hunting and fishing in general): It is better to give than to take. By giving more than we take, we can assure our sport will continue into the future and for our future generations.
Of those of us who pursue hunting and fishing, how many really give back to perpetuate our sport? Giving back is more than just introducing the next generation to hunting and fishing. Sure, we all pay our license fees, but that does not begin to cover the costs associated with ensuring sustainable wildlife populations. The undervaluation of licenses by state entities to keep residents happy is a reason why demand for big-game hunting outstrips the fixed supply. When we buy that new rifle, rod or bow, a small part of the purchase goes back into wildlife management. Nonresident hunting and fishing also helps.
Revenues from other industries, such as oil and gas, provide the backing to fund initiatives to support wildlife and hunting. Conservation and other groups play a part, as well as thousands of private landowners. Every taxpayer in the nation is also helping, even though a majority do not hunt or fish. Thus, every hunter receives indirect “welfare” at numerous levels, and without it, our sport would be a small fraction of what it is today.
There are other impacts from pursing our sport than just the removal of an elk or fish. Being in the field has costs, too. Damaged roads must be maintained; trash must be cleaned up; vehicle and other noise stress wildlife; off-roadway travel destroys vegetation and causes erosion. All these have direct or indirect impacts on wildlife conservation and other public land users.
The bottom line is, members of the hunting and fishing community may not be paying their fair share in exchange for what we take from public lands. This is obvious when lands with limited access and regular conservation are more desirable compared to under-maintained public spaces.
However, there is also another old adage: Many hands make light work. If each hunter were to give back a little, great advances could be made. Giving back can be easy, such as minimizing your impacts out in the field — cleaning up after yourselves and not abusing roads. Supporting license fee increases also costs very little.
But real giving is volunteering. Time is a valuable resource everyone has. Working together to maintain habitat on both public and private lands is key to perpetuating hunting and fishing into the future. We cannot just hope others will do it for us so we can enjoy a quality hunt.
The sport of ultrarunning provides a parallel example. There are many races with various lottery-entry schemes. Some are easy to get into, while others are impossible. One thing most of these races have in common is a work requirement. Once you have been accepted, you typically must complete eight hours of trail work or volunteer at another ultra event, or you lose your entry.
Some races award “bonus lottery points” to workers who staff their events. This community supports giving back to the lands they use and also helping their fellow runners. Would our community accept some type of work requirement associated with the draw? That would depend on many factors, but in general, it may be time to expect that everyone in the community begin to give back more to the elk than what they take.
Garth Reader is a longtime New Mexico resident and an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting, fishing and ultrarunning.