“If we can conquer space, we can conquer childhood hunger.” — Buzz Aldrin
As The New Mexican reported in June, Save the Children released a report on how each state protects and provides for its children. Although data in this report was gathered before the coronavirus pandemic hit, it provides a baseline indication of need. New Mexico had the highest child food insecurity rate (a measure of missed meals and inadequate money for food) among the 50 states (“New Mexico child disparities on food, violence ranked high,” June 7). We scored last with a rate of 24.1 percent of children living with food insecurity (the national average is 17 percent).
Now the news is worse — by mid-July, New Mexico had more than 550 deaths and rising, from more than 15,500 persons who were known to have contracted the virus. But the suffering and pain has extended far beyond deaths and impaired health. Thousands of New Mexicans have been terminated or furloughed from their employment as businesses closed. Nonprofits and local governments have been stretching their resources to meet their needs. Even with the available public benefits for families with children, they are struggling. Worst of all, neither health officials nor economists can predict the end of this crisis.
Food insecurity is skyrocketing nationally and is particularly severe in families with young children. The current emergency is so great in New Mexico that between March 9 and June 15, The Food Depot, Northern New Mexico’s food bank, distributed over 3 million pounds of food — enough for 2.5 million meals, far more than in a typical four-month period.
The intensity of the food emergency in New Mexico raises the specter of children suffering as they skip meals or experience days with no sustenance at all, which creates additional stress for parents struggling to figure out how to survive this crisis.
Because of the pandemic, challenges with food security are more significant than ever before. In Santa Fe, solutions have been put in place to address acute, immediate needs through the summer. The Food Depot, Santa Fe Public Schools, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center and YouthWorks are all working to feed Santa Fe’s youth. The Food Depot’s sites are distributing freshly prepared to-go sack meals, along with suggested activities for the children to do at home, in addition to providing groceries weekly.
The organizations above started intensive planning — first twice a week and then once a week with “a million emails; a million phone calls in between,” as one of the organizations said — to work through the challenges. “It was amazing. I’ve never seen a community come together like this before,” Carrie Thielen, community health program manager for Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, said of the effort. The outcome was a comprehensive plan for food distribution, which began with identifying the existing distribution sites among the organizations, finding gaps and seeing who could fill them.
This program will help reduce food insecurity for New Mexico’s children for the next few weeks, but more is needed to truly address the crisis of hunger that puts New Mexico in last place among the states. With the Summer Food Program ending, expanded SNAP support expiring and uncertainty around schools opening, food insecurity is sure to continue through the fall. The Food Depot urgently needs support at all levels to continue to lead the hunger relief community and to meet the needs of Northern New Mexico.
