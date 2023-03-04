How do we weather this perfect storm?

There is really nothing perfect about it, other than several concerning issues are converging at once to impact hungry New Mexicans. National and local news stations, print media and radio have reported on recent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefit cuts by the federal government. These additional benefits to SNAP recipients were meant to help them during the pandemic. However, the need hasn’t disappeared, but the extra benefits have. According to New Mexico Human Services, these cuts will impact more than 500,000 New Mexicans.

That is an alarming number of New Mexicans who will see their SNAP benefits cut in half. Not only will they have less to spend in the store, they are not able to stretch those dollars. Food costs have increased more than 10%. While we have seen fuel costs beginning to drop, oil for heating has increased. All of these factors are impacting low-income families and their ability to put food on the table.

Sherry Hooper is the executive director of The Food Depot, the food bank headquartered in Santa Fe and serving nine counties in Northern New Mexico.