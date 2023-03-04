There is really nothing perfect about it, other than several concerning issues are converging at once to impact hungry New Mexicans. National and local news stations, print media and radio have reported on recent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefit cuts by the federal government. These additional benefits to SNAP recipients were meant to help them during the pandemic. However, the need hasn’t disappeared, but the extra benefits have. According to New Mexico Human Services, these cuts will impact more than 500,000 New Mexicans.
That is an alarming number of New Mexicans who will see their SNAP benefits cut in half. Not only will they have less to spend in the store, they are not able to stretch those dollars. Food costs have increased more than 10%. While we have seen fuel costs beginning to drop, oil for heating has increased. All of these factors are impacting low-income families and their ability to put food on the table.
Food banks across the state are concerned. Cuts to SNAP benefits mean increasing numbers of New Mexicans relying on the food banks’ hunger-relief network for their food. Food banks are also experiencing cuts at the federal level to a critically needed program called The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP.
Other food donations from grocery stores, manufacturers and distributors have decreased. This is forcing food banks to purchase more food to meet this increasing demand. And food banks are experiencing the same rise in food costs. Financial contributions to food banks like The Food Depot have returned to pre-pandemic levels while food banks continue to see pandemic level numbers of people seeking emergency food assistance.
Please join The Food Depot to help us weather this perfect storm. Use your voice! The state Legislature is debating legislation that would help New Mexico food banks meet this increasing demand for emergency food assistance. Take a few minutes to call or email your legislators and request they support legislation to fund the food banks and their hunger-relief network of more than 500 nonprofit food programs and distribution sites helping hungry people in all 33 counties in the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham developed the Food Initiative, which is also being debated in the Legislature. She understands the need to help food banks feed an increasing number of hungry New Mexicans, and to develop longer term solutions to poverty. When you talk to your state legislators, ask them to fully fund the Food Initiative.
Call or email New Mexico’s congressional delegation to share your concerns about the decrease in TEFAP foods and the cuts to SNAP. We need their help in New Mexico.
Food banks cannot weather this storm alone. Please consider joining us by holding a food drive in your business, religious organization, school or civic club; making a financial contribution to The Food Depot to assist in the purchase of food; and volunteering your time at The Food Depot or a food pantry in your community. And, again, call your elected officials to share your concerns about this perfect storm and growing hunger in New Mexico.
We can’t do it alone.
Sherry Hooper is the executive director of The Food Depot, the food bank headquartered in Santa Fe and serving nine counties in Northern New Mexico.