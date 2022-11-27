New Mexico is one of a handful of states in the country where legislators have made a commitment to end food insecurity by creating a Legislative Hunger Caucus. While this is an informal coalition within the New Mexico State Legislature, its very existence demonstrates a commitment to finding solutions to the persistent problems of hunger and food insecurity in our state.

The concept of a hunger caucus has been around for a few years. An earlier effort in 2018, created a hunger council — a partnership between non-governmental organizations and state legislators. This partnership took a major step forward when then-State Rep. Melanie Stansbury brought stakeholders together in 2019-20 to propose an omnibus anti-hunger initiative. While many legislators participated in this discussion, at this point the concept of a separate body where legislators themselves would commit to address hunger had not yet jelled.

The current Hunger Caucus is the result of meetings in recent years between concerned legislators, representatives of the Interfaith Hunger Coalition, New Mexico Association of Food Banks members, AARP New Mexico and other organizations. Many groups came together to develop solutions to hunger, and the impact and effects of not having healthy, nutritious food became very apparent. Thus, having committed and informed legislators was critical.

Rep. Joanne Ferrary is a New Mexico Legislator serving House District 37. Carlos Navarro is coordinator of the Interfaith Hunger Coalition and New Mexico coordinator for Bread for the World.

