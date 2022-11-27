New Mexico is one of a handful of states in the country where legislators have made a commitment to end food insecurity by creating a Legislative Hunger Caucus. While this is an informal coalition within the New Mexico State Legislature, its very existence demonstrates a commitment to finding solutions to the persistent problems of hunger and food insecurity in our state.
The concept of a hunger caucus has been around for a few years. An earlier effort in 2018, created a hunger council — a partnership between non-governmental organizations and state legislators. This partnership took a major step forward when then-State Rep. Melanie Stansbury brought stakeholders together in 2019-20 to propose an omnibus anti-hunger initiative. While many legislators participated in this discussion, at this point the concept of a separate body where legislators themselves would commit to address hunger had not yet jelled.
The current Hunger Caucus is the result of meetings in recent years between concerned legislators, representatives of the Interfaith Hunger Coalition, New Mexico Association of Food Banks members, AARP New Mexico and other organizations. Many groups came together to develop solutions to hunger, and the impact and effects of not having healthy, nutritious food became very apparent. Thus, having committed and informed legislators was critical.
The House approved memorials in 2019 and 2020 supporting the creation of this special body within the state Legislature.
Because of the short duration of the state legislative sessions, it had been difficult to bring legislators together to discuss the issue. But we succeeded not only in bringing state representatives and senators together, but also to make a commitment to support the efforts to eradicate hunger and food insecurity that plagues thousands of New Mexicans. Many legislators made a solemn commitment to protect the health, safety and welfare of their constituents and promised to insure New Mexicans have access to nutritious food for improved learning, health and success.
Members joined the Legislative Hunger Caucus to stay informed and to support critical legislation on behalf of food, farm and hunger issues in New Mexico.
The evolution of the caucus came just in time for legislators to weigh in on the Food Farm and Hunger Initiative, a measure intended to address hunger in a broad, comprehensive and long-term manner. The initiative had come up during the 2021 legislative session, gaining approval in the House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee. The measure did not advance in that session because it lacked appropriations, but Memorials did receive special funding to provide a coordinator for interagency development and implementation of the programs, supported by nonprofits and invested groups, for the next session. The Food, Farm and Hunger Policy group continued their bi-monthly meetings under the direction of the Governor’s Office and her Food and Hunger Coordinator Kendall Chavez.
In 2022, the Legislative Hunger Caucus worked to gain support for the different programs that were designed to provide local food, support food banks and their networks, boost programs to low-income households for direct food security, college hunger programs, farm and ranch projects, and senior program expansion.
Members in both the House and Senate were able to speak in committee and on the floor with confidence of the objectives and needs of these programs that were carefully incorporated into state agency budgets or as additional projects.
Rep. Joanne Ferrary is a New Mexico Legislator serving House District 37. Carlos Navarro is coordinator of the Interfaith Hunger Coalition and New Mexico coordinator for Bread for the World.