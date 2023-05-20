Imagine: You are a child. You rarely know when your next meal will be or if it will be enough. You are in algebra class and cannot hear your thoughts (much less your teacher) over your growling stomach. You are a grandparent. Your monthly food stamp allowance, a meager $25, helps purchase groceries but not enough to prepare the healthy meals needed to regulate your blood sugar. You constantly worry about your health and the future.
The pain and trauma of food insecurity is a reality reflected in the daily lives of 20% of Santa Fe’s population: nearly 17,000 people. Five thousand are children. Individuals experiencing food insecurity do not have consistent access to enough food to live an active, healthy life. A lack of food access causes lasting, traumatic effects.
May is Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Month, an apt time to recognize the complex and multifaceted relationship between hunger and trauma. Hunger can sometimes be a result of traumatic experiences, such as poverty, displacement, mental health challenges or food insecurity caused by other challenging circumstances. In such cases, hunger can exacerbate the effects of trauma, as it can lead to malnutrition, physical weakness and increased vulnerability to illness.
Research suggests food insecurity has a profoundly negative effect on the mental well-being of mothers and children in particular. Mothers experiencing food insecurity have two times higher rates of severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder than food-secure mothers, and food insecurity has been linked to behavioral problems in school-age children.
The Food Depot, in partnership with Communities in Schools, has established 16 school-based pantries across Santa Fe County. Pantry coordinators, frequently seeing the impact of trauma and hunger, are able to provide consistent and safe access to pantry staples, foods rich in protein, and fruits and vegetables.
“The pantry contributes to the home stability that is essential for our students and families to thrive,” one coordinator shared. “Families can allocate their limited resources to other crucial expenses and experience less overall stress.”
The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 4 people worldwide will experience a mental health issue, including trauma-related disorders, at some point in their lives. This crisis cannot be ignored in our community. We must address both the root causes of food insecurity and any trauma-related symptoms simultaneously to allow people to fully heal and thrive.
Extending self-care and compassion to every person is a good place to start. Further interventions include addressing the root causes of food insecurity and prioritizing access to nutritious and affordable food. Beyond this, we must ensure all Santa Feans have access to affordable housing, fair wages and therapy or counseling from qualified health care professionals who can provide tailored support. Understanding and addressing these correlations are crucial for developing effective interventions and strategies to mitigate the negative impacts of hunger and trauma on individuals and communities.
Although Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Month concludes in a few weeks, our commitment to this cause must remain. Organizations across Santa Fe are working to provide resources and support, but they need your help. Volunteer with The Food Depot to address food insecurity. Support grieving youth at Gerard’s House, or comfort a new family at Many Mothers. The trauma in our community is not something to ignore. It’s an opportunity to collectively heal.
David Sherman and Kayla Bostic, LBSW, are members of The Food Depot's Advocacy Committee. Gerry Fairbrother, Ph.D., and Dr. Bret Smoker, fellow committee members, also contributed to this piece, as did Amanda Chavez, District 4 Santa Fe city councilor.