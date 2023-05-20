Imagine: You are a child. You rarely know when your next meal will be or if it will be enough. You are in algebra class and cannot hear your thoughts (much less your teacher) over your growling stomach. You are a grandparent. Your monthly food stamp allowance, a meager $25, helps purchase groceries but not enough to prepare the healthy meals needed to regulate your blood sugar. You constantly worry about your health and the future.

The pain and trauma of food insecurity is a reality reflected in the daily lives of 20% of Santa Fe’s population: nearly 17,000 people. Five thousand are children. Individuals experiencing food insecurity do not have consistent access to enough food to live an active, healthy life. A lack of food access causes lasting, traumatic effects.

May is Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Month, an apt time to recognize the complex and multifaceted relationship between hunger and trauma. Hunger can sometimes be a result of traumatic experiences, such as poverty, displacement, mental health challenges or food insecurity caused by other challenging circumstances. In such cases, hunger can exacerbate the effects of trauma, as it can lead to malnutrition, physical weakness and increased vulnerability to illness.

David Sherman and Kayla Bostic, LBSW, are members of The Food Depot's Advocacy Committee. Gerry Fairbrother, Ph.D., and Dr. Bret Smoker, fellow committee members, also contributed to this piece, as did Amanda Chavez, District 4 Santa Fe city councilor.

