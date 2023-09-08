Here is a process that should help the people of Santa Fe to achieve consensus about the remains of the Soldiers’ Monument. The proposal stems from my dismay that the subject has caused so much antagonism within the community.

What I propose comes from my experience with the challenging decisions I have experienced with deciding on a design for the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and with a design for the Railyard Park. Both of these projects took time, commitment, patience and hard work but did not fracture the community. Both of these projects involved a design competition and I propose something similar.

Each city councilor could appoint one member of a committee to receive and review carefully prepared design proposals for rebuilding the monument or for replacing it with an alternative. Hopefully the appointees would be impartial team players, be good listeners and be willing to work hard.

Mac Watson lives in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you