Here is a process that should help the people of Santa Fe to achieve consensus about the remains of the Soldiers’ Monument. The proposal stems from my dismay that the subject has caused so much antagonism within the community.
What I propose comes from my experience with the challenging decisions I have experienced with deciding on a design for the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and with a design for the Railyard Park. Both of these projects took time, commitment, patience and hard work but did not fracture the community. Both of these projects involved a design competition and I propose something similar.
Each city councilor could appoint one member of a committee to receive and review carefully prepared design proposals for rebuilding the monument or for replacing it with an alternative. Hopefully the appointees would be impartial team players, be good listeners and be willing to work hard.
The proposals should be clear and complete with graphic and verbal descriptions of the intended project. From the submitted proposals the committee would choose a limited number (say five or six) finalists. To encourage thoughtful and well-crafted proposals, each finalist would be awarded a healthy honorarium.
The finalists would then prepare exhibits of the proposals suitable for public display and these would go on exhibit, say for a week at the convention center and a week at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center where citizens could examine the proposals and submit written comments posted in the exhibit space for all to see.
The finalists would then be placed on the ballot for the next city election where the ultimate finalist would be chosen by ranked-choice voting. The successful proposal chosen by the process would then be prepared for implementation. The successful creator would receive an additional healthy honorarium.
The selection process outlined here would be guided and administered by appropriate city staff. The actual implementation should provide for appropriate consultants, such as registered architects and engineers, to prepare the project for construction.
The process is democratic: everyone has the opportunity to make a thoughtful suggestion, offer an opinion and participate in a decision.