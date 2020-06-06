“With liberty and justice for all” — this final phrase in our Pledge of Allegiance captures the heart of the American promise.
Clearly, our progress toward meeting this commitment has been uneven, an ongoing ebb and flow throughout history that has pitted the more “individual” notion of liberty against the more “societal” notion of justice. And the question remains, can you have equal parts liberty and justice for all?
Liberty suggests individualism, that people have the right to act freely and as they see fit. But there are limits to that freedom. When Patrick Henry said, “Give me liberty or give me death,” he was demanding representative government and freedom from the tyranny of the English monarchy, not the right to do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted.
On the other hand, justice, while protecting the individual, is inclusive, stretching across the multiple differences among us. Justice asserts equal treatment before the law and a seat at the table of opportunity that America promises for everyone.
President Donald Trump’s governing style, including his flawed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has promoted the denial of science, encouraged armed protesters to invade the Michigan legislature, and normalized the increased use of personally abusive and life-threatening speech — all in the name of protecting personal “liberty.”
On the “justice” side of the coin, however, the pandemic is shining a bright light on historic American inequities, including the grievous increase in income inequality ever since the great “trickle down,” promised 40 years ago, that never trickled.
I believe that, as we move through this pandemic and into the future, the arc of history in America is bending toward “justice for all.” It calls us to provide fair treatment for all before the law while increasing security for all in the critical areas of income, health, housing and education.
For example, I have the right to live in a beautiful home in Santa Fe, enjoying the benefits of good health, a good education, a good job and economic security. But, if I support the tenets of liberty and individual rights, does that require that I also oppose government giving others access to essential levels of security and opportunity in these critical areas?
I believe liberty allows me to live my life as I choose, within the laws as passed and enforced by a representative government. Justice, on the other hand, champions society’s larger responsibility to treat all people fairly before the law and to provide for their basic needs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped back the curtain of denial to expose two harsh truths. First, the people most affected are front-line workers and the poor of all ages and races. A wealth chasm exists between those most affected by the virus and the more affluent among us. Second, we have taken these people for granted, benefiting from their labor while largely ignoring their contributions and the sources of their despair. They were with us long before the pandemic struck. Now we must pay attention to their needs.
The lessons coming from COVID-19 reinforce the call for “justice for all.” I suggest that, if the cost is dollars, we should return to a more progressive income tax structure that taxes everyone — including those with great wealth — closes loopholes and funds the needs of society and our people.
Because the other costs, lost opportunity and hope, illness and economic insecurity, will ultimately compromise and weaken our country as they undermine our trust in government and each other. As Abraham Lincoln said at another critical turning point in American history, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
