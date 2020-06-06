Now a resident of Santa Fe, Peter Smith is a former GOP U.S. representative from Vermont. He also is a member of The Lincoln Project and IssueOne, a bipartisan group of former Members of Congress committed to rebalancing the separation of powers between Congress and the presidency. He is the founder of two colleges, The Community College of Vermont (1970)and California State University Monterey Bay (1995), and former ADG-Education at UNESCO in Paris.